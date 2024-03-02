India has a lot of passion and a lot happening in the tech space: Humanitarian AI Founder





Humane AI Pin recently became a viral device all over the world. Developed by two former Apple designers, this AI pin aims to minimize screen time. It comes with a small projector, camera, speaker, and battery, and can be worn over clothing using magnets. Tech Todays' Aayush Ailawadi spoke to his two founders, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, at his MWC 2024 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today, Imran Chaurdhri said: We're really excited about what this means for a new kind of coexistence with technology, where things like AI Ping allow us to maintain a level of control presence and freedom. If you're actually using the screen, it's because of the AI ​​that you wouldn't get any other way. Ping gives you all the computing you're used to, but then you can go back to being yourself for a little bit.

Speaking about working together as a couple on such a large-scale project, Bethany Bongiorno told Tech Today that the Humane AI Pin was the brainchild of the Chaudhris. She said, “This is Imran's vision and we know nothing but working together.” That's how we met. And for us, it's our happy place. One of the things he and I are very different about is that we respect each other a lot in terms of skill sets and strengths, and we give each other the space to really own what we're good at. . Always communicate.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who shook the tech world with the launch of ChatGPT, is also an investor in Humane AI. Chaudhry talked about Altman's contributions to the company and revealed that he is a great supporter of Humane AI. I think it was at the beginning of 2018 when we started. He added that one of the burdens we had was to actually explain to the world the benefits of what we were doing. OpenAI and ChatGPT really helped solve this problem and really helped people understand the real benefits of being able to actually use these LLM models to do a lot of runs.

Bongiorno emphasized that AI Pin's technology is truly global. She explained that they are looking to create an independent company and want to take advantage of the best technology that is out there. She said, “Our OS, called cosmos, is actually about building a layer developed by Humane, which helps us route the best of her LLM or the best of our services, and ultimately the customer. We also carry out our own processing to provide this information to customers.” I really want it.

We talk about the responsible use of AI and the importance of guardrails, and we've built in certain types of safeguards to make our devices not only secure, but completely transparent. The way we view data is also very important. We believe that customers should own their own data and not make it available for anyone else to see or use. Therefore, you can also view, delete and manage all your data.

Chaudhry stressed that India is interested in creating more opportunities in the country as several technological developments are taking place in the country. He told Tech Today, India is a very special place for me. There's an amazing amount of energy and an amazing amount of passion around technology, and great things are happening there. And we want to find ways to really leverage what we're doing in India and create a lot of opportunities. So this is a very important market for us.

