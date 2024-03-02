Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation and AWS establish joint innovation center





The Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation (HKSTP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the establishment of Hong Kong's first AWS Joint Innovation Center (JIC) on AWS Startup Day this fall. AWS JIC is a collaborative innovation program designed to enable companies and institutions to combine resources, incubate promising startups, and cultivate digital talent that will further strengthen Hong Kong's technology ecosystem.

HKSTP is a statutory body established in 2001 with the mission of promoting the success of local and global technology pioneers. HKSTP is Hong Kong's leading R&D hub, supporting more than 10 unicorn companies, with over 13,000 research professionals and over 1,700 companies focused on healthcare technology (healthtech) and artificial intelligence. , has established a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem (AI), robotics, financial technology (fintech), and smart city technology.

Hong Kong's first JIC will focus on three pillars to support multifaceted innovation: talent development, startup incubation and industry digitization. Through JIC, AWS and HKSTP will jointly select and invest resources to incubate startups, focusing on cutting-edge technology areas relevant to Hong Kong. AWS and HKSTP aim to incubate 100 startups per year to accelerate product development, acceleration, go-to-market, and international expansion. The first cohort of the co-incubation program will focus on recruiting high-potential AI companies and providing funding of up to HK$1.29 million from HKSTP. Additionally, JIC is committed to connecting local technology ventures with his AWS regional and global startup communities to increase startup development and overseas market expansion opportunities.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: I was honored to witness the establishment of his first AWS JIC in Hong Kong. This represents the integration of his global cloud computing leadership at AWS with his more than 20 years of experience at HKSTP in developing startup companies. Our shared mission is to incubate high-potential technology ventures, provide them with advanced technology, and accelerate their path to market success.

In addition to nurturing startups, JIC drives the industry's digitization of innovative solutions by connecting corporate customers with high-potential technology ventures. Additionally, HKSTP will integrate his AWS AI course and his AWS DeepRacer into his learning infrastructure. This initiative increases awareness of the latest technological developments, strengthens talent development and stimulates innovation, thereby providing a solid talent base for innovation development.

Robert Wang, Managing Director of AWS Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with HKSTP and bring AWS JIC to Hong Kong to further strengthen the growth and evolution of startups. ”. This establishment of his JIC symbolizes the dynamic advancement and growing demand of Hong Kong's startup environment. We remain committed to providing first-class services to startups and acting as a strong bridge between institutions and entrepreneurs, and between Hong Kong startups and the international market. Our goal is to permanently promote the advancement of I&T in Hong Kong.

AWSHKSTP JIC joins a global network of AWS Cloud Innovation Centers around the world, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, India, South Korea, and the United States. Learn more about the AWS Cloud Innovation Center program.

