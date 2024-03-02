Tips for safely taking photos with your smartphone during the April 8 solar eclipse





San Antonio If you don't share photos of the solar eclipse on social media, did it really happen?

Texas is on track to best view the total solar eclipse on April 8th. The total path, in particular, will provide superior views of the astronomical phenomenon compared to many areas of the country.

So naturally people will want to document it.

But is it possible? And is it safe?

To really capture the sun during an eclipse, you'll need a professional digital camera with special filters to protect the lens. There are recommendations online on how to photograph the solar eclipse using a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Remember that viewing the Sun through an unfiltered telescope or binoculars is dangerous because optical instruments intensify the light.

So what about using a smartphone?

To help you take decent photos, Space.com offers the following recommendations:

Disable flash – Flash is useless for photos and detracts from the overall experience.

Use focus lock – otherwise your phone may go in and out of focus.

Don't use zoom – unless your phone has a dedicated telephoto lens, using zoom will reduce image resolution.

Shoot in RAW image format – Due to the darkness during totality, RAW images produce much better photos than JPEGs. Some Android smartphones, such as the Google Pixel series, allow you to switch to that format. If you have an iPhone, you'll need to use a third-party camera app.

When shooting video, use a tripod for added stability.

You can also use filters to protect your phone's camera lens. Only on a total path, when the sun is completely dark, is it safe to view and photograph the sun without a filter.

Ahead of October's annular solar eclipse, we spoke to Doug Duncan, an astronomer and eclipse expert at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Everyone likes to take photos with their phones, but if you want to take photos of the sun, you need to protect your phone's camera, Duncan said.

Duncan partnered with John Jerit, founder and CEO of American Paper Optics, to develop a filter that protects your phone's camera and allows you to take snaps of the sun and eclipses. It's called Solar Snap.

First and foremost, you need a snap. So the snaps are included in the kit, Gerritt said, and he actually comes with two. It also has two velcros that can be attached to the back of your phone's camera. And of course, you need glasses to set everything up. And finally, the digital download is there. This will help you start using Cell Snap properly and help you focus your phone.

Duncan and Gerritt say you should wear safety eclipse glasses even when looking at the sun on your phone to avoid eye damage during an eclipse. Glasses must be ISO and CE certified, so regular sunglasses are not safe.

Even with 99% of the sun's surface hidden, experts say the remaining sun is strong enough to cause retinal burns.

That's why the Texas Optometric Association recommends against using your smartphone to take photos or videos during a solar eclipse.

If you observe a solar eclipse with your smartphone camera, you run the risk of accidentally looking at the sun when you try to line up your camera. Your smartphone camera may also be damaged. Never view the eclipse through your camera's optical viewfinder. TOA said in a press release that it can cause eye damage just like looking directly into the eye.

Remember, there are other ways to record the event besides recording the sun itself.

Capture a time-lapse video or a series of photos at ground level in dim sunlight.

Record your friends and family's reactions to the eclipse.

Put down your camera and enjoy an experience you won't see again for 20 years.

More solar eclipse coverage on KSAT.COM

Copyright 2024 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2024/03/01/tips-for-taking-photos-safely-with-your-smartphone-during-the-april-8-solar-eclipse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos