NATO mobility technology goes beyond rail and road





Europe is upgrading its bridges, railways, and roads to strengthen its defenses. NATO allies also need to upgrade their communications and cyber capabilities.

Imagine a Russian attack on NATO's eastern border. Command orders Alliance reinforcements to rush to the border. 100,000 troops are expected to arrive within 10 days, and another 200,000 within 30 days, rushing through fortified roads and railways. But the Russian invaders are slowing that progress by jamming communications signals and hacking command computers and other defense technology. Russia captured important territory before NATO reinforcements arrived.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe has been upgrading its physical infrastructure to facilitate the rapid buildup of troops and heavy equipment. But modern dual-use infrastructure means military mobility is more than traditional engineering. If technology is essential to defense, three key issues stand out.

First, 5G mobile communications must be protected from hostile interference and information leakage. Although Western militaries will try to avoid direct use of his 5G technology in the public domain, the transition to 5G-based solutions is inevitable. Civilian intelligent transportation systems will improve the speed and efficiency of military logistics, and 5G will be key to military preparedness. Second, we need to strengthen our cybersecurity. Adversary forces and organized cybercriminals can attack or infiltrate both civilian and military infrastructure. Cyber-attacks on communications networks are particularly dangerous. They could stop military convoys or reveal information about their composition and direction. It is important to avoid disruption to transportation and container management systems used by airports, ports and railways. Third, you need to be careful about data sharing. The European Union recently adopted a data law aimed at opening up opportunities for data-driven innovation. Companies will be required to share the data they collect with competitors. However, this data sharing can put national security at risk. Adversaries can access data in and around companies that interact with critical infrastructure and use it in combat.

To mitigate these risks, the EU needs to strengthen its position as a security actor and allow defense-related exceptions to free market logic. Although security remains a national and not bloc-wide prerogative, Brussels could take important steps.

Let's start by strengthening our dual-use infrastructure. This is doable and uncontroversial. As part of its co-financing of infrastructure through the Trans-European Transport Network, the EU aims to overcome obstacles caused by different railway track gauges in Finland and the Baltic Sea, for example, and complete missing parts of transport corridors.

When it comes to 5G networks, the EU should step up its fight to remove and replace Chinese infrastructure. Poland and Romania stand out as weak links due to their geographical proximity to Russia and high 5G exposure with China. The EU should promote Union-wide regulation of smart roads that can manage cross-border traffic and turn off certain applications to avoid data leaks. The EU should consider guidelines for smart ports, where 5G networks should be isolated from public ports.

Regarding cybersecurity, the European Commission encourages increased efforts to coordinate civil transport support systems such as traffic control, container terminals, bridges, locks and tunnels. Both ports and roads require strong data security and connection reliability. The EU must address these identified cyber vulnerabilities.

Regarding data sharing, the EU may wish to exempt certain areas from data laws. Specific dangers are concentrated in the automotive industry, as cars equipped with sensors and cameras can accumulate vast amounts of data, and maps from companies such as TomTom and Google with knowledge of infrastructure deficiencies and repairs. The same goes for the production company. Currently, data law exemptions include small and medium-sized enterprises with limited administrative resources. These should also be extended to large companies that interact with the infrastructure used to move troops and equipment.

Enhanced and resilient military mobility is key to NATO defense. The EU should work with its allies to create technical regulations that protect and promote defense capabilities. Sensible regulation of defense-related technology could give substance to the EU and NATO's oft-expressed desire to strengthen their partnership, and give substance to the EU's oft-repeated ambition to play a strong role in Europe's defence. be.

Dr. Henrik Larsen is a non-resident fellow in the Digital Innovation Initiative at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

