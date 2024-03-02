Fort Worth's Standard Meat Co., New Director of IT Announces Two Promotions » Dallas Innovates





Trevor Schatschneider has been named director of information technology for Fort Worth-based Standard Meat, the company and CEO Ben Rosenthal announced.

The historic, family-owned company also announced that Taylor Stephenson and Heather Irby, long-time members of SMC's executive team, have been promoted to senior director of business development and senior director of human resources and safety, respectively.

Rosenthal said in a statement that he is excited to welcome Trevor as head of information technology. He comes to us with over 20 years of technology innovation experience and is a versatile team member with a talent for leading and inspiring teams.

Founded in 1935 and based in Fort Worth's historic stockyards, Standard Meat Co. is a meat processing and packaging company with plants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Saginaw and Ponder.

The company, a global supplier of custom meat portioning and packaging solutions for the foodservice and retail industries, recently announced plans to build a new protein processing plant in Fort Worth. His fifth factory in the city will be equipped with a “state-of-the-art” sous vide cooking line aimed at meeting the innovative product needs and growing volume demands of a variety of top-tier commercial customers. .

strategic leadership movement

As the new director of information technology, Schatschneider will be responsible for all IT services and support, including applications, infrastructure and help desk services. Shaschneider will develop and deliver a comprehensive IT strategy and drive the implementation of tools and technologies that support the realization of SMC's business goals and objectives.

Prior to joining Standard Meat, he was senior manager of dealer business systems strategy at Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC), the U.S. division of Grapevine, a $16 billion Japanese company focused on agricultural, construction and consumer equipment. I did.

Stevenson is a 12-year veteran of SMC.

SMC co-president Ashli ​​Rosenthal Blumenfeld said in a statement that Taylor played a key role in securing several new strategic partnerships and growing the business with a key customer base over the past year. Stated. As a Senior Director, his strengths will be critical to our growth as we prepare to meet the capacity of our new facility in Fort Worth.

Irby is a seasoned human resources professional with nearly 20 years of experience. Since Irby joined his SMC in 2021, Irby's department has grown to over 25 people. In her new role, Irby is responsible for human resources and safety leadership and strategy across her SMC organization.

Rosenthal Blumenfeld said recognizing and developing talent from within is an important value at Standard Meat Company. With established leaders like Taylor and Heather moving into enhanced positions, our entire team will benefit from their experience, energy and wisdom moving forward.

Last August, we told you how Standard Meat had partnered with Austin's Hardcore Carnivore and total meat geek Jess Pryles to create a line of sausages exclusively for HEB.

