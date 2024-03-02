Google India may remove BharatMatrimony, Info Edge and 8 other companies for defaulting on payments.Everything you need to know





Tech giant Google may remove apps from 10 Indian companies, including a popular matrimonial app, after disagreements over payment for services, Reuters has reported, citing sources. . The move could also increase tensions with start-ups, it added.

The dispute revolves around the startup's resistance to Google's 11-26 percent service fee for in-app payments in India. This comes after antitrust authorities ordered Google to scrap its previous system, which charged fees of 15 to 30 percent.

Legal support for Google

Google received approval to enforce fees and remove apps following court rulings in January and February. The Supreme Court's decision not to provide relief to startups played a key role in this authorization.

Google, a division of Alphabet Inc, has issued Play Store violation notices to Indian companies Matrimony.com and Info Edge. Matrimony.com, which is responsible for the BharatMatrimony app, and Info Edge, which runs a similar app named Jeevansathi, are currently considering notifications.

Corporate and market reaction

After this news was reported, Matrimony.com and Info Edge's stock prices fell 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Stock prices have since recovered. As of 1:35 p.m., Matrimony.com was at 545 and Info Edge was at 5,291.15.

Executives from both companies told Reuters they would review the notice and consider next steps.

“This move means all top-tier matrimonial services will be removed,” Matrimony.com founder Murugavel Janakiraman told Reuters.

“In our opinion, we have been compliant with respect to Jeevensaathi since February 9th. We have paid all our bills on time. We have been in contact with Google and have received a notice of compliance. We are responding,” said Sanjeev Bhikchandani, founder of InfoEdge.

Google's perspective

In a blog post, Google highlighted that 10 Indian companies have chosen not to pay for the significant value they receive on Google Play. The group emphasized the right to charge fees, citing a Feb. 9 Supreme Court ruling that rejected interference with this right.

The potential removal of Google's apps has raised concerns within India's startup community, which has criticized the company's practices. Google, which has a 94% share of mobile phones based on the Android platform, says its fees support investment in the app store and Android OS, guarantee free distribution, and cover developer tools and analytics services. I am claiming.

Google added that of the more than 200,000 Indian developers on the Google Play platform, only 3% are required to pay service fees.

(Information provided by Reuters)

Published: March 1, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

