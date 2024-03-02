Google's YouTube Music union employees learn they've lost their jobs while testifying before city council





Rather than meet employees at the bargaining table, Google decided to do the equivalent of throwing the table into the air. This week, a YouTube Music employee who had recently been embroiled in a tense union battle with Google was fired during testimony before the Austin City Council.

This is the exact moment my colleagues found out we were fired while speaking in front of the City Council pic.twitter.com/IcsCszGe3Z

Jacob (@peepaw_) March 1, 2024

In a video testimony, Jack Benedict spoke about the unionization effort, explaining that a group of less than 50 people was determined to take on two of the world's largest companies: Google and its subcontractor Cognizant. During the speech, another employee came up to him and said, “They just fired us all.” Our work ends today, effective immediately. Benedict was visibly shocked and responded, “Wow,” and they left the podium as time expired.

It all started last spring, in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, in which a group of 58 employees on the YouTube Music Content Operations team unanimously voted to unionize as part of the Alphabet Workers Union. (NLRB), according to a press release from Austin City Council members. Employees spoke of the need for better pay, benefits and more flexible return-to-office policies.

The news that Google is firing the YouTube Music team comes before the Austin City Council votes on a resolution that would require Google and Cognizant to negotiate with the YouTube Music content operations team. The resolution passed 9-1.

While employees were testifying at City Hall, they received word that the team had been fired. Instead of having the opportunity to stay and celebrate the passage of the resolution, they had to leave to retrieve their personal items from the office, according to a press release from the Austin City Council. Many workers feel they may lose their homes due to sudden and unexpected layoffs, and some believe it may be retribution for taking a stand today.

The dark side of technology

Employees have formed a union and petitioned Google to come to the negotiating table as part of a larger fight for better pay and benefits, but the software company has refused. The company argues that Google is not responsible for negotiating because its employees are contractors. Cognizant is a contractor instead. However, the NLRB ruled otherwise, ruling that Google and Cognizant are joint employers of YouTube Music workers.

The NLRB has ruled that Google's refusal to negotiate with YouTube Music employees is illegal. The board also introduced new rules in December that would make it more difficult for companies like Google to claim they are not responsible for dealing with unionization efforts by third-party contractors, according to the Verge.

In fact, a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Fortune that the Austin-based unionized workers are not Google employees. Cognizant is responsible for the terms and conditions of employment of these workers, including staffing. They added that they have no objection to Cognizant employees choosing to unionize. We simply believe that it is only appropriate for Cognizant to participate in collective bargaining as an employer, and Google has stated that it intends to appeal her NLRB ruling to the contrary. Masu.

Google also denied that it had fired any YouTube Music employees, saying this was a regular termination of the contract it had agreed with Cognizant.

After publication of this article, a Cognizant spokesperson told Fortune that project launches and launches are a normal part of Cognizant's business operations. This agreement has terminated at its scheduled expiration date.

A spokesperson said former YouTube Music employees will be part of Cognizants' employable talent pool (better known as the bench) to explore other roles within the organization and build new skills. He added that he will be given seven weeks of paid dedicated time. Our training ecosystem.

Still, the Alphabet union said the contract termination was sudden and no notice was given to affected workers.

As the former employees pointed out, the NLRB twice ruled that Google and Cognizant were joint employers of these contractors and that Google illegally changed working conditions without contacting the union. There is.

The Alphabet union has directed Fortune to issue a public statement on the issue, highlighting how many employees are forced to work multiple jobs to make ends meet and don't have enough to pay related expenses. He noted that he was unable to fulfill his direct work obligations because he had not been paid. Face-to-face work is required to pay for gas and childcare. They also highlighted a quote from the NLRB's regional director in Fort Worth, Texas, from a ruling last year that found the contractor was employed by both Alphabet and Cognizant. The regional director said Google has direct and immediate control over benefits, working hours, and work supervision and direction.

An employee who worked at YouTube Music for three years confessed that his tech job wasn't as easy-going as the stereotype. The truth is, we make $19 an hour here, but we get terrible benefits out of that paycheck. [we had] It has a restrictive paid leave policy, it said in an Instagram post. This is simply not enough to live comfortably in a city where the average cost of living has generally increased significantly over the years. It added that the group has formed a union to change these conditions and wages, and employees say working remotely has made their jobs easier because they can skip the commute and save money by cooking meals at home. It pointed out.

Google and Cognizant have profited enormously from our labor, and as a result, for lack of a better word, screwed us over, their employees say.

Updated March 1, 2024: This story has been updated with a response from Cognizant.

Subscribe to our CEO Daily newsletter to get CEO perspectives on the biggest headlines in business. You can apply for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/03/01/google-unionized-youtube-music-team-city-council-pay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos