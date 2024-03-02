How to find companies backed by startup support organizations





Every startup needs help at some point.

Whether it's funding, legal guidance, networking, marketing and promotion, technical support, or just perspective from others facing similar challenges, external partnerships can help startups expand their capabilities and take them to the next level of success. can be reached. Depending on what type of help you need and what resources are available, there are different processes for vetting companies to determine how they can help.

For additional insight, the following organizations shared how they identify and evaluate startups and entrepreneurs to work with. If you like what you see, follow the link to the directory page to learn more and find out how to connect.

The Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) leads Delaware's efforts to attract, grow and retain business. Build a stronger entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. We help employers market Delaware to potential employees.

Whether they identify themselves or we hear about them and reach out to them, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) helps bring new ventures into the statewide innovation ecosystem. We support venture businesses already in Delaware and connect them with resources and networks that will accelerate their growth in Delaware. DPP focuses on startups with scalable high growth potential, primarily in the science and technology sector, and helps them make connections and navigate processes such as incentive applications. ” — Erica Krell, Manager of Innovation

The Delaware Tech Council is a nonprofit talent broker that connects and convenes members from across the technology ecosystem to advance the Council's three primary goals:

Building and expanding a comprehensive technology talent pipeline in Delaware Building a strong technology ecosystem in Delaware Strengthening Delaware's status and recognition as a technology hub

In Delaware, where there are few gaps, the Delaware Tech Council leverages its network of members and strategic partners to identify startups and entrepreneurs to collaborate on specific initiatives. We created the Council's fifth technology ecosystem committee, the Diverse Tech Entrepreneur Committee (DTEC), as a systematic way to engage with technology business owners in underrepresented communities. We are in the process of launching. In evaluating these organization partnerships, DTEC, in conjunction with the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, provided coaching and technical support to committee members with the guidance of Samira Savory, entrepreneur and owner of The Savory Group. Provide assistance. Build each investment readiness for contract and financing opportunities. The Delaware Technology Council is proud to serve as a convener and ecosystem builder, seeking to forge mutually beneficial relationships to advance the state's technology industry. — Zakiya Ali, Executive Director

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, strengthens the growth of economic empowerment by fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. We identify, invest in, and help grow Maryland's technology and life sciences-based companies.

One of TEDCO's missions is to be a strategic direct investor in the state of Maryland, leveraging its influence to identify entrepreneurs and startups to fulfill its dual mission of economic development and financial return. We have developed a process. TEDCO, unlike many other states, is a technology transfer group for incubators, accelerators, universities, and federal research institutions, as well as HBCUs, women's entrepreneurship organizations, and other historically underrepresented programs. Because we focus on the top of the funnel to ensure that applications from are in the pipeline. . To focus on the top of the funnel, TEDCO uses social media, holds in-person meetings, creates/participates in events, and publishes articles/press releases in publications throughout Maryland to support these diverse We are recruiting applicants from the community.

As future applications go through our process, we screen companies not only for compliance with state mandates, but also for the highest potential for overall benefit to the state. This process includes financial, technical, operational, and market scrutiny to find the companies with the most potential, leveraging internal and external thought leaders. At the end of the process, we say yes to an investment about 20% of the time (which is higher than the industry average), but if we say no, we usually give the applicant a chance to support the company. Introduce a service, organization, or consultant to Be prepared and reapply in the future. So when we say “no” it's rarely a firm no, it's usually “no now.” Learn more about. — Jack Minor, Chief Investment Officer

The Science Center is Philadelphia's primary catalyst for entrepreneurial activity, medical innovation, and economic growth. Founded in 1963, the nonprofit organization has been recognized by the Brookings Institution as a best-in-class investor, mentor, and economic development partner for young technology companies.

Each Science Center program targets founders at different stages of the commercialization continuum. The Founders Fellowship, currently available, is designed for up-and-coming life science entrepreneurs who want to turn innovative ideas into business realities. We are interested in supporting entrepreneurship for first-generation college graduates and individuals lacking capital and resources. Our 2024-2025 cohort will also focus on applicants whose research focuses on areas related to aging and/or Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD). ” — Tiara Durham, Director of New Business

The University of Maryland-Baltimore BioPark provides a dynamic laboratory and office environment for life science companies, next-generation ventures, university spinouts, prominent research organizations, cutting-edge clinical care, and modern workforce training programs .

“The University of Maryland BioPark serves as a regional hub with many participating players, supporting the growth of early-stage technology ventures. The BioPark regularly supports local university partners, incubators, and development organizations. , state organizations, and investors, we work to bring together the startup community, strengthen it, and support entrepreneurs at every level as they advance their businesses. By providing lab and office space, the BioPark will be an ideal starting point for companies graduating from regional incubators or spinning out from local universities. Once 4MLK opens, these companies will , you'll have the opportunity to be based in a flexible lab suite that provides the space and resources to support your growth. Additionally, we connect these companies with UMB's research and clinical resources and our entrepreneurial faculty. We strive to enable and encourage them to work together to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial ventures.” — Jane Schaab, University of Maryland BioPark Executive Director.Vice President for Economic Development, University of Maryland, Baltimore

To learn more about how partnerships can benefit startups, the following companies share examples of companies they've recently worked with and their results.

Arcweb Technologies is on a mission to democratize digital healthcare through open source solutions that expand delivery and reduce the cost of care. In pursuit of this goal, we focus on building long-term partnerships with health and wellness companies and leveraging our decades of experience to solve their most pressing software product challenges.

Arcweb helped Tomorrow Health accelerate the development of important new features for its home health ordering platform. It's worth noting that Tomorrow Health's investor is Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z), one of the world's largest venture capital firms. Vijay Kedar, co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health, said Arcweb is a great partner for Tomorrow Health, providing significant bandwidth, expertise and a best-in-class customer service approach. We are grateful for their partnership and collaboration in unlocking the value of our products and services to the patients and families we serve. Learn more about. — Chris Sera, CEO

Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm with more than 100 attorneys in offices in Maryland, Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia. Our attorneys work collaboratively across multiple practice groups to support national, regional, and local clients with all their legal needs.

NEXT, powered by Shulman Rogers, shared the following information from a startup it recently worked with.

“Since the early days, NEXT has been a valuable partner in our journey at Novel Microdevices. Their unwavering support in handling our corporate legal matters has helped us navigate the complexities of the startup landscape. As we embarked on our startup journey, NEXT supported us every step of the way, from a Delaware C Corp conversion to a seed stage convertible debt round to a Series A round.

Their expertise and dedication not only streamlined our legal process, but also played a pivotal role in shaping our growth trajectory. The team at NEXT has always demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry and a true commitment to success, even during challenging times such as tight schedules and holidays.

Working with NEXT goes beyond the typical attorney-client relationship. This is a true partnership built on trust, reliability, and a shared vision for Novel Microdevices. ” — Andrea Pais, Founder and CEO, Novel Microdevices, Inc.

Interested in startup resources from your local tech community? Check out the new Technical.ly Preferred Partners list

PS If you are interested in Technical.lys services for your organization, find more information here and contact us.

