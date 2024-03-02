NASA cancels Maxar-led OSAM-1 satellite refueling project





A “grapple test” of the OSAM-1 spacecraft's robotic maintenance arm.

NASA

NASA will cancel a $2 billion project to test satellite refueling in space on Friday after NASA auditors criticized the program's lead contractor, Maxar Inc., for “poor performance.” Announced.

The space agency announced in a statement that the OSAM-1 On-orbit Maintenance, Assembly and Manufacturing 1 project will be canceled after nearly 10 years.

“Continued technical, cost, and schedule challenges, as well as the broader community's evolution away from refueling unprepared spacecraft, are driving the need for dedicated partners,” NASA said in a statement. This is leading to a shortage.”

Approximately 450 employees support OSAM-1, and NASA is “committed to supporting project personnel as planned through fiscal year 2024,” the agency said in a statement to CNBC.

“While we are disappointed in the decision to cancel the program, we remain open to new partnerships and the possibility of using alternative hardware as NASA completes its shutdown,” Maxar Space Systems spokesperson Eric Glass said in a statement to CNBC. I am committed to supporting them in their pursuits.”

Maxar was taken private by private equity firm Advent International in May 2023 and subsequently split into two businesses: Maxar Intelligence, which focuses on satellite imagery and analytics, and Maxar Space Systems, which focuses on spacecraft manufacturing. it was done.

Sign up here to receive CNBC's Space Investing Newsletter weekly.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland led work on OSAM-1 with Maxar Space Systems as the project's prime contractor under multiple contracts. OSAM-1 has been in development since 2015 with the aim of docking with the U.S.-owned Landsat 7 imaging satellite in orbit and repairing and refueling aging spacecraft to extend their lifespan. ing.

But OSAM-1 is years behind schedule and program costs to NASA are rising. In a scathing report in October, NASA's inspector general found that the increased project costs and schedule delays were primarily due to Maxar's poor performance, but that NASA's Goddard Center also He pointed out that the company is having difficulties in important areas of development.

“NASA and Maxar officials acknowledged that Maxar underestimated the scope and complexity of the work, did not fully understand NASA's technical requirements, and lacked the necessary expertise. ,” NASA's inspector general said in a report after a year-long audit.

The agency's auditors noted that OSAM-1 is likely to “exceed its current $2.05 billion price tag and launch date of December 2026, which is already six years behind schedule.” Citing a Maxar representative, the report notes that the company is “no longer benefiting from OSAM-1 research,” and that, in NASA's view, it is no longer “a priority for Maxar in terms of staffing quality.” It seems not.” ”

NASA's cancellation of OSAM-1 comes several months after Maxar handed over the main part of the spacecraft to Goddard in Maryland, but other critical parts were not yet completed.

Satellite services are a nascent subsector of the space industry, and Northrop Grumman's expanded mission is only recently beginning to prove itself as an early effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/01/nasa-shuts-down-maxar-led-osam-1-satellite-refueling-project.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos