Google announces new carousel rich results





Google announced new carousel rich results for local businesses, products, and events. This displays a horizontally scrolling carousel that displays all the items in the list. It's very flexible and can also be used to create top-of-the-city activities that combine hotels, restaurants, and events. This new feature is in beta, meaning it is being tested.

The new Carousel Rich Results is for displaying lists in carousel format. According to the announcement, rich results are limited to the following types:

“LocalBusiness and its subtypes, e.g.: – Restaurants – Hotels – Vacation Rentals

product

event”

An example of a subtype is Lodgings, which is a subset of LocalBusiness.

Below is a Schema.org hierarchy showing that the LodgingBusiness type is a subset of the LocalBusiness type.

Thing > Organization > LocalBusiness > Lodging Business Thing > Location > LocalBusiness > Lodging Business Item List Structured Data

A carousel displays “tiles” containing web page information such as prices, ratings, and images. The order within the ItemList structured data is the order in which it appears in the carousel.

Publishers must use ItemList structured data to qualify for new rich results

All information in the ItemList structured data must exist on the web page. As with any structured data, structured data cannot be stuffed with information that is not visible on the web page itself.

There are two important rules when using this structured data:

The ItemList type must be a top-level container for structured data. All URLs in the list must point to different web pages on the same domain.

The part about ItemList being the top-level container means that structured data cannot be merged with another structured data if the top-level container is something other than ItemList.

For example, structured data must start like this:

be as specific as possible

Google's guidelines recommend being as specific as possible, but if you don't have a structured data type that exactly matches your business type, use the more general LocalBusiness structured data type. I don't think there is any problem.

"Depending on your scenario, you can choose the best type to use. For example, if your page has a list of hotels and vacation rentals, use both the Hotel and VacationRental types. The type that most closely matches your scenario. Ideally, you can use a more general type (such as LocalBusiness).

can be used in products

A very interesting use case for this structured data is displaying a list of products in a rich result in a carousel.

That structured data starts as an ItemList structured data type like this:

