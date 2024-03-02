Video game industry layoffs are a clash of trends





A series of mass layoffs at game developers and publishers over the past three months has left thousands of workers in the video game industry unemployed.

About 7,800 employees were let go at companies ranging from Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SONY) to Unity (U) and Riot (TCEHY), according to Game Industry Layoffs, a site that tracks public layoff announcements. . The move mirrors the tech layoffs that hit the industry in 2022, at least down to the reasons for some of the layoffs. This is an over-expansion during the gaming boom caused by the pandemic.

But it wasn't just poor business planning that led the industry to its current direction. A wide range of influences are also impacting the gaming space, from changing the way consumers play games to where they access titles.

And things may not get better until 2025, when Rockstar (TTWO) debuts the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI and Nintendo releases a successor to its Switch console.

The challenge now is to get from here to 2025, explained Matt Piscatella, executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana. And it's going to be a tough road.

Collision of trends

The layoffs hitting the gaming industry are largely the result of a combination of several trends. The most important issue comes down to publishers and developers spending too much in his 2021-2022.

Lewis Ward, research director for gaming, esports, and VR/AR at IDC, explained that spending increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. .

I think this trend will largely hold through 2021, and probably into the first half of 2022. After that, things started to calm down.

Companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Embracer Group are spending lavishly on acquisitions, with Embracer acquiring Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment for $1.3 billion in 2021, and Microsoft acquiring Call of Duty in 2022. , publisher Activision Blizzard, for $69 billion, and Sony acquired Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 billion. .

At the beginning of the pandemic, global gaming industry revenues soared as people stuck indoors looked for ways to kill time. According to IDC, mobile gaming revenue rose 32.8% to $99.9 billion in 2020, while digital PC and Mac gaming spending grew 7.4% to $35.6 billion. Meanwhile, spending on home video games increased 33.9% to $42.9 billion.

However, that growth declined rapidly in subsequent years. Mobile gaming revenue growth decreased by 15% in 2021, -3.3% in 2022, and -3.1% in 2023. PC and Mac gaming sales again increased by 8.7% in 2021, but in 2022 growth decreased by 1.4% and then increased slightly. And console gaming spending soared in 2020 before stalling in 2021, with a growth rate of only 0.7%, before falling by 3.4% in 2022 and growing by 5.9% in 2023. I returned to

Gdansk, Poland – 12/08/2023: PlayStation 5 video game console seen in a shopping mall in Gdansk. (Photo Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket, via Getty Images) (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

What we're seeing is basically flattening gaming spending growth, Piscatella said. 2021 saw a huge influx of players and a significant increase in the amount of money spent on games. [The industry] We've brought in a lot of people and we've seen a lot of growth, but the gaming segment that we're focused on now has been basically flat for the past few years.

This flat growth is a sign that the gaming industry was long thought to have no ceiling, as more consumers started dipping their toes into mobile gaming, consoles, and PC and Mac gaming. It's new. Add to that the rise in interest rates, and the industry is back on track.

Mr. Ward said that projections made in 2022 for future earnings in 2023 and 2024 simply did not materialize. It returned to its pre-pandemic baseline much more rapidly than many expected.

But it's not just overspending that is costing gaming industry employees their jobs. The rise of mobile gaming among young gamers means that as they grow up, they spend more time playing on smartphones and tablets rather than consoles or their PCs. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter explained that many of these titles are often free to play and easily accessible through app stores, rather than costing $60 to $70.

There is also a growth in online games, live service games that are continually updated with content, often requiring some level of in-game purchase and taking up player time.

This particular group of games has such strong sustained engagement that we're focusing on the idea that someone picks up a game, plays it for, say, 30 to 50 hours, and then moves on to the next game. The market continued for many years. Now, Piscatella said, these games can last him more than a decade in some cases.

It's hard to say exactly when the industry will fully turn around, but there are some standout titles that still attract players today, including the popular Helldivers 2. Still, it could be another year before the chaos begins to fade into the past.

Daniel Howley is Yahoo Finance's technology editor. He has been covering the technology industry since his 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

