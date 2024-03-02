Smart glasses and AI badges: All the ways AI showed up at MWC 2024





MWC 2024 in Barcelona was expected to reveal new chips and interesting mobile phone concepts, but this year's show also featured this year's hottest technology trend: artificial intelligence. From wearable personal assistants to smart glasses, MWC brings AI to mobile.

Similar to CES 2024 in January, many exhibitors showed off new AI devices, and chipmakers demonstrated how their silicon could use generated AI to respond to queries in real time. While generative AI giants like ChatGPT and Meta's Llama 2 rely on vast server farms to respond to user-submitted prompts, mobile companies are finding ways to take their AI with them on the go. It is clear that there are.

Read more: Galaxy Ring: A hands-on experience with Samsung's chic wearable

Some of them are traditional, such as supercharging smartphones with AI capabilities. Others are reconsidering the way they interact with gadgets, such as using wearables to answer queries or controlling their phones with their eyes. AI has been used in mobile phones for years to clean up photos and assist with typing with auto-corrections, but new AI-powered features are helping us with faster calculations and assisting us in our daily lives. It shows what is possible with learning models.

Here's how CNET looked at AI at MWC.

wearable AI badge

The biggest news for attendees was that they finally got a closer look at the Humane AI Pin, which was first published in November and had more questions than answers. The company behind this pin dug deeper into its capabilities at MWC 2024. The wearable badge purports to work like a kind of AI concierge, with the wearer asking for directions or making shopping requests and the gadget responding. It can be activated by tapping the touchpad and project text via a laser (the user holds their hand up to project the laser).

While these are tasks that people use their smartphones to perform, Humane's creators believe that the wearable could become a separate gadget that helps users without spending too much screen time. It's on hand when needed (or attached to your clothing via magnets) and can respond to your requests or return to silence. Literally impossible to doomscroll. Just like a phone, you have your own number and a monthly service fee in the form of a monthly subscription.

Read more: Humane's wearable AI pin hints at a future without phones

Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Andrew Lanxon/CNETAI on phones, wearables and more

After seeing generative AI features on the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in January, it wouldn't be surprising to see other phones show off AI features as well. The Xiaomi 14 was first unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in October as the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and was unveiled at MWC alongside the higher-spec Xiaomi 14 Ultra as part of its international launch. Both feature on-device generated AI that allows you to stretch photos beyond their original borders and fill them using AI.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also debuted at MWC with an interesting AI-powered eye tracking feature that allows users to control their phone with their eyes. Other of his AI features include Magic Text, which recognizes text in images and turns it into editable text, much like the iPhone's Live Text feature.

Oppo has announced an AI motion camera. It uses artificial intelligence to sharpen objects that move too fast, such as a pet running so fast that it looks blurry in the photo. The AI ​​Motion feature looks similar to Photo Unblur and Face Unblur on Google's Pixel smartphones, but Oppo says it can also be used to enhance slow-motion videos, with a potential resolution of up to 960 frames/4K resolution. It's said to be able to capture seconds of video — an incredible feat if true, since top-end phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra can only achieve up to 240 frames per second at 1080p resolution.

Besides phones in your pockets and wearable AI badges on your jackets, there were several other AI-powered gadgets at MWC. Chinese phone maker Oppo has announced an Air Glass 3 prototype device that can be worn like any other smart glasses and provides access to Oppo's AI assistant (running on Oppo's AndesGPT large language model) .

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 5G modem will debut at MWC 2024.

QualcommMobile chips and machine learning

Late last year, chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek launched the first mobile hardware to ride the ChatGPT wave with on-device generated AI that can respond to prompts and change images, among other uses of the new technology. I made my debut. MWC 2024 brings even more silicon with built-in AI capabilities to improve other parts of the mobile experience.

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon X80 5G, a new modem aimed at powering premium phones, tablets, PCs and other devices launching this year. Improvements in the dedicated AI processor improve data speeds, latency, and switching between radio spectra for the best signal and power efficiency. All this led to a better experience. This modem can also be used in fixed wireless access 5G home internet solutions to extend the range of mmWave signals.

Late last year, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9300 chip for premium Android phones and the Dimensity 8300 chip for slightly lower-tier phones. Both feature on-device generative AI. At MWC 2024, the company demonstrated at the show floor using a sample device chip to run Meta's Llama 2 generative AI model. Although it's still early this year, it won't be long until owners of newer phones (such as the Samsung S24 series, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with on-device generated AI) will be able to run learning models at scale. It won't take long. You can use image generation software like Midjourney directly from your phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/smart-glasses-and-ai-badges-all-the-ways-ai-appeared-at-mwc-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos