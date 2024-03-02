Kyndryl builds 6,000-strong Google Cloud army to advance AI





Kyndryl is rapidly building an army of nearly 6,000 Google Cloud experts, and the $16 billion IT services giant is betting big on Google Cloud. Here's why:

When Kyndryl spun out of IBM, it broke many of its vendor shackles, especially when it came to cloud leaders like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. Today, these cloud partnerships generate hundreds of millions in net new revenue for the $16 billion IT services superstar.

Specifically for Google Cloud, Kyndryl has rapidly built an army of nearly 6,000 Google Cloud certified professionals.

Just under 6,000 people migrated to Google. As a result, in a very short period of time we were able to build a large pool of certified engineers dedicated to Google, Stephen Leonard, senior vice president of strategic and global alliances at Kyndryls, told CRN.

[Related: Kyndryl CEO: Customers Know Their AI Is Only Going To Be As Good As Their Data]

New York City-based Kyndryl is extremely bullish on Google and plans to eventually have tens of thousands of Google Cloud certified professionals.

our goal is to be in the tens of thousands [of Google Cloud practitioners]. Because he has 80,000 employees and believes evolving the work they do for clients will free up more people, Leonard said.

Kyndryl is betting big on Google Cloud AI

Kyndryl expanded its partnership with Google Cloud in 2024 to accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and develop responsible GenAI solutions, including new Kyndryl workflow orchestration technology.

The plan is to combine Google Cloud's in-house AI technology with Kyndryls' technical expertise and services to develop unique generative AI solutions for customers centered around AI and data foundation services. Apply Google Cloud Cortex Framework to ERP. We are making Kyndryls' new large language model (LLM) operations framework available to Google Cloud customers.

Leonard said the AI ​​market and generative AI solutions are enabled and led by cloud platforms: AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Within and beyond our customer base, the suite of services around the technologies and opportunities that hyperscalers offer exceeds what is done today, and AI is a huge area that was inaccessible before Kyndryl. Leonard says.

Kyndryls AIOps Platform Powers AI

Over the past 18 months, AWS, Microsoft, and Google have each poured billions of dollars into building new AI and GenAI solutions and bringing AI innovation to their most popular products.

Kyndryl has created a service delivery platform built around AI for IT Operations (AIOps) that Google Cloud and other partners can connect to.

We take 30 years of service delivery data for resiliency, networking, cybersecurity, and everything else around patching and application environments and data platforms, and we take all of that data and use it to create AI used to drive and provide services. Leonard said.

This allows us to offer our services at scale. But it also frees people up and allows them to move into other spaces. So we now have a very good model for liberating people and getting certified, like his Google certified practitioners, which are about 6,000 people, he said. They are at different levels of his Google certification. But again, our goal is to be in the tens of thousands.

Google Cloud is helping Kyndryls advance their AI and data skillsets by increasing the training and boot camps available to Kyndryl employees through Google Cloud Academy.

Yateendar Bollini, Director of Global Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud, said the expanded partnership with Kyndryl will provide the generative AI solutions and services needed to accelerate business transformation with Gemini, in addition to security capabilities and Google Cloud infrastructure. said it would provide customers with.

Kyndryls’ independence brings a boom in cloud partnerships

Before Kyndryl spun off from IBM in late 2021, its policy stated that it was not allowed to work with the three major cloud computing companies: AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft.

Before Kyndryl, we had a policy of not working with cloud hyperscalers. “We were working with them on other aspects, like the Microsoft portfolio, but not Microsoft Cloud, AWS, Google,” Kyndryls Leonard said.

When we went out on our own, we said, “Look, we can now work with these people.” He said we believe these three companies are platforms for innovation that will drive market growth and help customers transition to new business models. These enable customers to not only become more efficient and effective, but also to access previously inaccessible markets and opportunities within or adjacent to their existing customer base.

Kyndryl is currently one of the world's largest IT infrastructure services providers, with a vast portfolio of 60 The company operates in several countries and serves thousands of business customers.

The company has similar close partnerships with Microsoft and AWS.

We see that all three are on the same positive trajectory [AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft]said Leonard. We are bullish about the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/2024/kyndryl-builds-6-000-strong-google-cloud-army-to-drive-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos