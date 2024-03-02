Google Cloud adds Stack Overflow knowledge base to Gemini AI





Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Google Cloud and Stack Overflow announced a strategic partnership that combines the strength of Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) technology with Stack Overflow's extensive development knowledge for developers.

This partnership gives Google Cloud customers direct access to Stack Overflow within the Google Cloud Console and Gemini for Google Cloud. Stack Overflow developers can also benefit from Google Cloud's AI technology to find coding solutions more efficiently.

“This partnership brings together our enterprise AI platform with the most detailed and popular developer knowledge platform available today,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran. “Google Cloud and Stack Overflow are helping developers leverage AI more effectively on the platforms of their choice. We leverage the vast knowledge from the Stack Overflow community and the trusted power of Vertex AI and Google Cloud. We combine new AI capabilities with secure infrastructure.”

The partnership leverages Stack Overflow's 15 years of experience and Google Cloud's advanced developer tools, including AI capabilities. These generative AI capabilities are powered by Gemini, Google's newest and most capable large-scale language model, which also powers the company's AI chatbots and other services.

“In the age of AI, Stack Overflow asserts that a foundation of trusted, accurate data will be central to how technology solutions are built, and millions of developers around the world rely on a small number of high-quality sources of information. We come to our platform as one, and at its core is community belonging,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow.

By integrating Gemini for Google Cloud with Stack Overflow's extensive knowledge base, we hope to improve developer productivity and accuracy. Developers can easily ask questions about their code and get answers backed by data from Stack Overflow, without leaving their Google Cloud environment.

“This groundbreaking, multidimensional AI-focused partnership aims to unleash developer creativity, unleash productivity without sacrificing accuracy, and deliver socially responsible AI. “We highlight our joint efforts. By combining the strengths of both companies, we can accelerate innovation across various industries,” Chandrasekhar added.

The first integration of Stack Overflow and Gemini's new partnership for Google Cloud will be available in the first half of 2024 and will be unveiled at the Google Cloud Next event, April 9-11.

