Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikchandani calls for an 'Indian app store' following Google action on 10 Indian apps





Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Friday called for the creation of a mobile application store as part of India's digital public infrastructure following tech giant Google India's action against the mobile applications of 10 Indian companies.

The tech giant has removed multiple Indian mobile applications like Bharat Matrimony from the Play Store due to disputes over payment of service charges. Alphabet Inc.'s Google has issued notices to Indian companies that operate popular dating sites, including Info Edge (owner of Jeevansati) and Matrimony.com, over payment rule violations.

So far, applications like Bharat Matrimony, 99acres by Info Edge, and Naukri.com have also been removed from Google Play Store.

Indian companies will likely comply for now. But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is part of the digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC. A strategic response is needed @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc,” he Bikhchandani wrote on his X.

Earlier in the day, Sanjeev Bikhchandani clarified that there were no pending invoices with Google and all payments were made promptly.

We were notified by Google and complied with Play Store policies. There are no pending invoices from Google. Everything was paid immediately. This notice does not state that the Company will be delisted. The notice states that any violation will result in delisting,” CNBC-TV18 quoted Bikhchandani as saying in a report.

Why is Google removing Indian apps from the Play Store?

Reuters reported that Google's latest action was against Indian app developers amid a dispute over bill payments. The dispute erupted over the startup's resistance to Google's 11-26 percent service fee for in-app payments in India. Google gained legal immunity to sue Indian companies following Supreme Court rulings in January and February that authorized it to enforce fees and remove apps. In its decision, the SC directed not to grant any fee payment relief to the startups.

Google said in a blog post that 10 Indian companies have chosen not to pay for the “tremendous value they receive on Google Play” for an extended period of time. The company was not specified. His 94% of mobile phones are based on Google's Android platform, and the tech giant enjoys the largest share of the Indian market.

Published: March 1, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

