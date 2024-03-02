Google removes Indian apps for not following payment policies | Latest News India





Google on Friday removed at least 24 apps from 10 Indian developers from its Play Store for not following payment policies. These include all 13 apps from Matrimony.com — Bharat Matrimony, Kerala Matrimony, Jodii, etc. — 3 apps from InfoEdge — Naukri.com, Naukri Recruiter, and 99Acres — People Interactives Shaadi.com, Alt Balajis streaming service ALTT, streaming services aha and Stage.

The delisting of these apps means users of Android, the mobile operating system that accounts for nearly 95% of India's smartphone market, will no longer be able to search for and download these apps from Google's official Play Store. Many of the affected apps aren't even available for iOS.

Google said in a blog post Friday morning that it could remove apps that didn't follow its payment policies, but apps continued to disappear that day. In the post, the company said: [F]Or for an extended period of time, 10 companies, including many established ones, chose not to pay for the tremendous value they get on Google Play.

However, the affected founders called it a dark day for the Indian internet. Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Matrimony.com He said the two companies decide what people can access.

Snehil Kanoor of TrulyMadlys echoed Janakiraman. It's a dark day for the Digital India Dream. These big tech companies have become the digital landlords of the digital ecosystem and want us to pay them lagaan (rent). In India he earns even his 30% PAT, but there are few companies that earn his 30% of our revenue so that they can continue to grow even at the cost of our extinction. I want to earn money.

The impact on business is immeasurable. Ravi Mittal, his CEO and co-founder of dating app QuackQuack, said that 95% of his traffic comes from his Android. Via the Play Store he receives 25,000 downloads per day. His 90% of our revenue will take a hit. Many developers have no choice but to buckle down to survive. The situation may change if the CCI or the government intervenes.

At the center of this dispute is the Google Play Billing System (GPBS) and Google's payment policies for Android apps. This applies to the sale of all digital goods and services sold through in-app billing systems and initially required all developers to use only his GPBS.

In a notice sent to developers on Friday, seen by HT, Google said that because the app uses a billing system other than Google Play to accept payments for access to features and services within the app, it has changed its payment policy. He said it was not compliant.

When using GPBS, developers must pay Google a service fee of 15% for the first $1 million in revenue and 30% for revenue over $1 million. For auto-renewing subscription products, this service fee is 15%.

Following backlash in India, including an adverse order from the Competition Commission of India in October 2022 calling the practice anti-competitive, Google has made it easier for Indian developers to offer an alternative billing system. I started doing it. Developers who chose to do so had their services to Google reduced by 4%.

To comply with this policy, Google offers developers three options: Choose GPBS, use an alternative billing system, or operate only on consumption without paying service fees.

However, Indian app developers are not satisfied for two main reasons. The first is that despite choosing an alternative billing system, he still owes Google an 11% or 26% fee, which they claim is unfair. And secondly, they claim that this violates the CCI's orders.

In its October 2022 order, the CCI had ordered Google to permit and not restrict app developers' use of third-party billing and payment processing services.

Ultimately, 14 companies, including those whose apps were delisted on Friday, challenged GPBS in the Madras High Court. This was followed by two more lawsuits by Disney+Hotstar and Test Book. The Madras HC granted interim protection to all, but 12 of the original 14 companies moved the Supreme Court for special leave. On February 9, the Supreme Court denied these 12 companies protection from delisting, but continued protection for Disney+Hotstar and Test Books. Uacademy is one of the two companies for which the Madras HC did not approach the Supreme Court.

Google claims that the service fees it charges allow it to invest resources in its platform, tools and security measures to help developers and users. According to Google, only 3% of India's 200,000 developers sell digital goods and services and therefore have to pay a service fee. [A]Allowing this small group of developers to receive differential treatment from the majority of developers who pay their fair share creates an unequal playing field throughout the ecosystem, creating an uneven playing field for all others. This will put apps and games at a competitive disadvantage, Google said in a post Friday.

Because revenue for calculating applicable service fees is calculated at the developer level, it is unclear how compliance can be assessed at the app level. For example, all apps from Matrimony.com were delisted, but only apps from InfoEdge were delisted (Naukri.com, 99Acres) and others were not (Jeevansaathi, Shikhsha).

We are monitoring the situation. We believe in compliance. After February 9th [Supreme Court notice]We have moved to a model that is compliant with the . We will respond to notifications from Google. …The case is ongoing in the Madras HC and the next hearing will be held in the third week of March against him.We have no choice because we have no protection. [but to comply]said Rohan Mathur, president of Jeevansaati. The company has decided to do away with in-app purchases and now relies entirely on the web store.

Google has inconsistent policies. Mittal said he has been issuing notices during tests and trial games for the past year to see who will comply.

Of the 12 developers who filed suit with the Supreme Court, two of the apps, Nasadiya Technologies (Pratilipi) and Primetrace Technologies (Kutumb, Crafto), were not delisted at all.

Although the app has been removed from the Play Store, developers can make it available as an official APK (Android application package) for users to sideload. However, that may not be realistic on a scale. According to Janakiraman, most people go to the Play Store and download apps, so they can't be served via sideloading. And what will happen to alternative app stores like the recently launched Indus app store by PhonePe? The Indus app store has a long way to go. According to him, it currently accounts for less than 0.1% of the Play Store.

The developer is in talks with Google. They called me and told me to put the app back on the list. They said it can only be done if we abide by their policies, Janakiraman said.

But developers want government intervention.

The situation shows Google's blatant dominance and raises concerns about the potential impact on a significant portion of the digital app economy's startups and businesses, which also employ thousands of people. . Mittal said the government needs to intervene and direct the CCI to ensure that Google complies with the CCI's orders and immediately restores all apps, including QuackQuack.

Indian companies will likely comply for now. But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is part of the digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC. Response needs to be strategic @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoalOffc, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani tweeted on Monday night after three of his apps were delisted.

If they remove the app from the list, we have no choice but to accept. We have a choice: go out of business or embrace Google. And accepting Google means going out of business, but it's a slow death, Janakiraman said.

