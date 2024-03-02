Billing issue: Google removes apps from 10 Indian companies from Play Store





Google has started removing apps from 10 Indian companies from its Play Store that have not complied with the tech giant's app billing policies for a long time, including India's prominent marriage and dating apps.

The tech giant's decision to remove the apps came after these companies continued to fail to pay service fees and refused to comply with the Google Play Store's updated payment policies.

The ruling also came three weeks after the Supreme Court refused to grant interim protection to domestic startups against Google's removal of their apps from the Play Store.

The 10 domestic companies whose apps were removed include Shaadi.com, QuackQuack, Stage, InfoEdge-owned portal naukri.com and 99acres.com.

The ongoing dispute is centered around domestic startups objecting to Google's unreasonably high service fees of up to 26% for in-app purchases and app downloads from the Play Store. There is.

However, Google declined to name these companies in a blog post on Friday while confirming its move to enforce payment policies (read: app removal).

After giving these developers (10 companies) more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court order, our policies are as strong as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that it is applied consistently across the ecosystem. said a Google blog post.

Google emphasized that over 200,000 Indian developers use Google Play and that these developers abide by the tech giant's policies. However, over a long period of time, 10 companies, including many long-established companies, chose not to pay for the enormous value that Google Play offers by securing interim protection from the courts. Google noted that these developers comply with other app stores' payment policies.

We always work with developers to support them through policies and try to find workable solutions, but we believe that a small group of developers are the majority paying their fair share. Google says that allowing developers to receive discriminatory treatment creates an uneven playing field across the ecosystem and puts all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage. Ta.

unilateral and arbitrary

Meanwhile, most of the companies that bore the brunt of Google's recent actions slammed the tech giant's move as unilateral, arbitrary and in violation of the CCI order. They said the act of removing the app sets a worrying precedent for app developers in India and challenges the very principles of free and fair digital markets.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of InfoEdge, said Indian companies will follow suit for now. But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is part of the digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC, he said in the X post.

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com), said Google has delisted some of India's most famous apps without any prior warning. said it was a blatant violation of the CCI order.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) said in a statement that it is deeply disappointed and concerned by Google's unilateral and arbitrary actions in complete disregard of the ongoing legal proceedings and the interests of the Indian app ecosystem. said.

Google is attempting to intimidate and coerce developers who dare to challenge its exploitative policies by delisting apps and posting on its blog. An ADIF spokesperson said this is not a problem for 10 developers, but for the entire Indian digital sector, which is threatened by Google's dominance and monopoly.

Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of QuackQuack, said: “The delisting of our app by Google over user choice billing issues is a move that undermines the spirit of innovation and competition. “This is a retrograde step for digital entrepreneurship.”

Published March 1, 2024

