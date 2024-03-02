Did Apple just create a gambling app?





On Tuesday, I downloaded the new Apple Sports app just before watching basketball on TNT, and immediately noticed something odd. The app's score was ahead of the TV broadcast. Supposedly the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was showing on my TV in near real time, but it was still behind the game time on the app.

The Apple Sports app, released last week, is mostly slick and mostly intuitive, as Apple products tend to be. But it's also a misnomer. Apple Scores is a better name for this app since it doesn't do much else. Unlike ESPN and many other major sports apps that you can download to track scores and follow games, there are no highlights. No news. The app doesn't even show you what channel or streaming service the game is on. It also won't show results for games more than a day old, or teams that have multiple games scheduled in advance. Still, you will see betting odds displayed prominently on the home screen.

Click on a specific game to see detailed betting odds, including odds on total points to be won in the game. All of this is provided by his DraftKings, the sports betting giant. These details can be hidden in your iPhone's general settings, and the app won't link you to DraftKings, where you can actually deposit money. But this seems to be the crux of this app. This is the beginning of gambling apps.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the app, but it's hard to justify the app's purpose in any other way. If you look at Apple Sports as a competitor to ESPN, it pales in comparison. No news? Any highlights? If you're an avid soccer fan, this app is basically useless. You can track the top five European men's soccer leagues alongside MLS, but not the super popular UEFA Champions League or matches between national teams. Follow your favorite teams and leagues. If you don't select anything, you won't see anything when you open the app, but it won't include NFL or college football. Apple promises these will be available by the start of their respective seasons, but no such promise has been made for tennis or golf, and they are not included in the app.

It also doesn't make much sense as part of Apple's broader push into sports streaming. In 2022, Apple began broadcasting Major League Baseball doubleheaders on Friday nights on its streaming service, Apple TV+. The following year it became the exclusive broadcaster of Major League Soccer and is now potentially preparing a bid of up to $2 billion for the rights to F1 racing. Still, the Apple Sports app doesn't seem equipped to advance its grand sports streaming ambitions. The app was released on the same day as the start of the new MLS season, but it doesn't even tell you that you can watch upcoming matches on Apple TV+.

When it comes to betting, it makes much more sense. This app works great no matter how small. It loads very fast and always stays up to date. This is a notable improvement over the ESPN app, which in my experience only updates intermittently and is usually a few minutes behind the action. Maybe he doesn't care too much whether the score app lags by 2 seconds or 2 minutes. Otherwise, you're probably watching the game on TV, or secretly streaming it on your iPhone under the table if you like. But if betting during a match is important, the difference between a 2 second delay and a 2 minute delay can mean everything. In those two minutes, the team you're betting on could have thrown an interception or been sidelined with a concussion, which is the information you want to know. All of this suggests that Apple Sports' usefulness is not so much as a sports app, or really as a scores app, but as a kind of pseudo-betting app.

And eventually it could become something like an actual betting app. Apple has not ruled out the possibility of allowing a user to click through and get access to DraftKings and other sportsbooks. We'll decide later whether to allow people to tap to go to DraftKings, Eddie Cue, the Apple executive who leads the sports push, told CNET last week. We have just decided that we would like to view and review the odds. Apple is not against gambling, he added.

Even the idea that Apple would be interested in gambling is strange, as Apple has traditionally been extremely averse to anything that could be considered a vice. Its broad rules prohibit apps that encourage the use of tobacco or e-cigarette products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol. The same goes for anything that promotes the illegal or reckless use of weapons or dangerous materials. It also contains overtly sexual or pornographic content, which is no surprise for a company known for its down-to-earth standards. It's a cliché, but it's hard to believe that Steve Jobs would have agreed to display betting odds in his Apple Sports app, said Joe, a senior reporter at MacRumors who has covered Apple since 2008. Rossignol told me via email. But even now, I doubt Apple will allow users to place bets directly within the app. That doesn't seem to be in line with the ethos of the company.

But if Apple doesn't think sports gambling is a vice, it might be because America no longer sees sports gambling as a vice. It wasn't until 2018 that the Supreme Court allowed states to allow online sports betting. It's now commonplace for commentators to regularly discuss betting lines and throw around jargon about parlays and prop bets. Entire TV shows and podcasts are dedicated to gambling. ESPN now has its own betting service. Sports betting is eating sports alive and is not without consequences. Calls to his gambling addiction hotline have increased significantly since 2018. Apple has been secretly instigating this even before it released its sports app. This has allowed sportsbooks to create apps that make betting easier than ever before. Gambling addiction expert Meredith Ginley wrote in an article for The Conversation about how gambling apps are introducing in-game push notifications to encourage risky behavior.

If this sports app is indeed an early sports betting venture, it could be the final confirmation that gambling has been accepted into the mainstream of American culture, and a move to bring gambling even further into the mainstream. Apple Sports is already at the top of the App Store charts despite its limited features. This could become the default, much like weather or camera apps, and could push sports betting away from the world's 1.5 billion iPhone users with the simple tap of a touchscreen. Sports betting grew bigger than almost anyone could have imagined in 2018, and now it will grow even bigger than most could imagine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2024/03/apple-sports-betting-app/677625/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos