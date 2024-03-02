Google Drive Prank – Power Platform Community





Welcome to our February newsletter. Here we highlight the latest news, product releases, upcoming events, and the great work of our great community members. If you're new to our community, be sure to follow us for the latest news and announcements, and check out our community on LinkedIn. It's the best way to stay up to date with all the news across Microsoft Power Platform and beyond in 2024. Are you ready to “dive in” to everything we have to share today? Community Highlights Check out the most active community members over the last month. These hard-working members post regularly, answer questions, praise, and provide the best solutions to the community. Thank you so much for all the great work you did in January! I look forward to seeing who will be the most active member next month. Power AppsPower AutomateCopilot StudioPower PagesWarrenBelzWarrenBelzPstork1saudali_25LaurensMPstork1stephenrobertLucas001AARON_ClbendincpaytonSurendran_RANBNived_NambiarMariamPaulachanNikhil2JmanriqueriosANBJupyter123rodger-stmmbr1606Agniusstevesmith27mandelaP hineastrice6 02AnnaMoyalanOOlashynBCLS776grantjenkinsExpiscornovusJcookSpongYeAARON_CManishSolankiapangelesPstork1ManishSolankiSanju1Fubar There was a lot of activity in the community in February. Did we miss anything? Here are just a few of the announcements and updates we've shared: Super Users Season 1 is here February 2024 User Groups Update: Welcome New Groups Super Users Check out the February 2024 Dynamics Newsletter to celebrate the new season of Co-Pilot Cookbook Gallery Announcements Super User Month D. Poggemann Tuesday Tip: Get Started with the Community The Best Way to Don't Miss Them Here's how: Make sure you're subscribed to community news and announcements. Subscribe now and don't miss out next month! Power Apps News, Power Automate News, Copilot Studio News, Power Pages News Copilot Cookbook for Power Apps The all-new Copilot Cookbook is now available in the #PowerAppsCommunity. Best practices on how to develop and create in Power Apps using Microsoft Copilot. #CopilotCookbook is your new go-to resource when you need inspiration (or are stuck!) and don't know how best to work with Copilot. So whether you're looking for the best prompts or want to learn more about using AI responsibly, visit Copilot Cookbook for regular, high-quality content you can trust. Our team will review your submissions using the new “. Copilot” labels to highlight and highlight the most relevant and fresh content, ensuring high-quality content every time you visit. Earn PMs by sharing posts featured in our curated galleries. Let us know in the community! You can now experience a curated gallery. Check out the all-new Copilot Cookbook for Power Apps today by clicking the image below. We can’t wait to see what you “cook”! Celebrating 200 Power Platform Dev Weekly Episodes Danish Naglekar, Anwesha Sharma, Matt Beard, Mark CarringtonCarl Cookson and team join us in his February Power Platform Dev Weekly Congratulations on celebrating your 200th episode. Check out this groundbreaking episode by clicking the image below. This episode features content from Nati Turtle Dubb, Matthew Devaney, Innojic, Mohamed Aik Farir, Mike Hartley, Nishant Rana, James Yamnam, Karl Cookson, Yannick Riekmans, Deepesh He Somani and more. Masu. “Get Started With” Power Platform Short Series This month we launched a new “Get Started With” series on YouTube. Here is a selection of fascinating snapshots to keep you up to date with all the latest Copilot trends that you can try through Microsoft's advice. Let's learn. Click on the image below to check out the entire playlist so far. Don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get all the latest updates. Upcoming Events Canadian Power Platform Summit – Vancouver – March 16, 2024 Check out the inaugural Canadian Power Platform Summit on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Microsoft Vancouver office. Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate Power Platform experience with #CPPS24. This event is designed for manufacturers, developers, students, and technology enthusiasts who want to explore the depths of Power Platform technology. With sessions ranging from beginner to advanced intermediate, this event provides diverse insights for participants of all levels. Lisa Crosby, Matthew Devaney, Ulrikke Akerbuk, Oleksandr Olasin, Mark Smith, Jake Harvey, Manju Gurjar, Adam Tobias, Mats Nekker, Nataza Kosakowska, Lin Zaw Win, Salim Adamon, A wide range of speakers will participate, including Thomas Prokop; Maxim Nikonov and many others. Great job by Chris Piasecki, ric Sauv, Nick Doelman, Scott Durow and Victor Dantasand team for putting together this amazing event. So whether you're a seasoned pro or a rising star, click the image below to join the Microsoft Canada community to gain practical insights and discover real-world examples. , learn practical skills to enhance your professional knowledge. Business Application Launch Event – Virtual – April 10, 2024 Registration is now open for the Microsoft Business Application Launch Event starting at 9:00 AM PT on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Join Microsoft product leaders and engineers for a deep dive into the latest news and AI features of the Power Platform and #Dynamics365. Charles Lamanna, Sangya Singh, Julie Strauss, Donald Kossmann, Lori Lamkin, Georg Glantschnig, Mala Anand, Jeff Comstock, Mike Morton and more. Microsoft Fabric – Las Vegas – March 26-28, 2024 Exciting times lie ahead for the inaugural #MicrosoftFabricCommunity conference, March 26-28 at his MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The conference will feature guest speakers Arun Ulag, Amir Netz, Jessica Hawk, Eric Boyd, Kim Manis, Adam Saxton, Patrick LeBlanc, Bob Ward, and Wangui McKelvey, and will feature the latest in analytics, AI, databases, and governance across more than 150 sessions. We'll cover all the information. , Wee Hyun T, Justina Ruchnik, Priya Sasi, Melnoush Sameki, Rachel Shepherd, Karthik Ravindran, Jason Himmelstein, and more. Onsite, we have a special community lounge, interactive learning lab, and even “Ask the Experts” to ask all your questions to our community members and data, analytics, and AI experts, including his Fabric Customer Advisory. You can receive support from. Click the image below to learn more about Team. Microsoft Fabric's Ultimate Learning Event. If you want to learn about the latest advances in AI and how #MicrosoftCopilot can help you streamline your processes, click the image below to register today. Latest Community Blog Posts Power Apps Community Blog Power Automate Community Blog Copilot Studio Community Blog Power Pages Community Blog For more helpful tips and information, see Using Communities: Power Apps, Power Automate, Copilot Studio, Power Pages

