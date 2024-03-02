Climate change technology has interesting solutions, but the question is who will pay for them: Shyam Menon, co-founder of Bharat Innovation Fund | Technology News





Shyam Menon is the co-founder of Bharat Innovation Fund, which focuses on investing in startup products in the healthcare, agritech, fintech, mobility, climate technology, and logistics sectors.

Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF) is unique in that it is built on 10 years of early stage investment and startup support experience gained at the Center for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship – CIIE.CO. CIIE.CO is a pioneering institution with its roots focused on innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship. IIM Ahmedabad.

With expertise in fundraising and investment, Menon has worked at Nadatur Holdings, the World Bank, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Conduit Ventures, Fuel Cell Energy, and Acumentics, Inc.

Menon, who holds a master's degree from the Missouri Institute of Technology and a doctorate in transportation technology and policy from the University of California, Davis, is also an alumnus of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Leadership Program at the University of Oxford. He is also the co-founder of his Infuse Ventures, India's first early-stage cleantech venture fund.

Mr. Menon spoke to indianexpress about the work of Bharat Innovation Funds, what he learned from being an early cleantech investor, the challenges of investing in cleantech, and his fund's startups that have made a huge impact on society. told com. Edited excerpt:

Venkatesh Kannaiah: As an early investor in the cleantech space, what has changed between then and now? How do you think the climate tech space is maturing?

Shyam Menon: We were early in the cleantech space with our Infuse Ventures fund, making all our investments in 2013. It was a small fund of Rs 100 crore.

We know investing in cleantech is tough, we've made seed investments, but no Series A investments materialized, and the venture capital market isn't ready for climate tech or cleantech. There were few follow-on investments planned. Although the current situation is better than in 2014, capital availability remains low and the situation is far from where it should be. It's not an easy place.

Some aspects of investing in climate change technology still play an infrastructure role, and only a few fit the VC story. When we focused on clean technology, it was mainly about investing in solar power, energy efficiency, waste-to-value, green chemicals and cold chain. Although EVs have rapidly become popular, they still play an important role in infrastructure.

There is a lot of activity going on in carbon capture, direct air capture, and industrial use cases for easy on-site carbon capture. This is starting to make more sense for investors, but perhaps in the Indian context, a regulatory push in European markets that supports cleantech will be key, and only then will the economy function.

We also expected the carbon market to grow even more strongly, but that did not materialize. While each country has its own approach when it comes to climate change mitigation, in the Indian context, which is a highly price-sensitive market, the role that climate change technologies should play depends on whether external regulations encourage the adoption of new technologies. , will play a role until that happens. It is easy to introduce because it is inexpensive.

Menon says all startups under the Bharat Inclusion Fund are funded with an emphasis on impact. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Where and how did your BIF journey begin and what did you learn?

Shyam Menon: We are in a sense part of the CIIE innovation continuum. He was a pioneer in many ways. The first fund that came out of that was his Infuse Ventures, a cleantech-focused fund.

Although many educational institutions now have technology accelerators and incubators, such efforts still focus solely on providing support to students and funding alumni projects. This was not the case with CIIE. The company has always been externally focused and sought to fund great startups. CIIE has incubated approximately 1,500 startups, providing us with valuable experience. CIIE is an investor in the Bharat Innovation Fund.

Infuse Ventures, India's sustainable energy fund, was founded in 2012 when there was no angel or seed support for cleantech systems. Currently, we are setting up the Bharat Innovation Fund. It is building a purely commercial fund to support high-quality IP companies with a global scope originating from India.

There is also another fund, the Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, which is supported by various corporate foundations and is funding eight high-impact startups. The focus is on encompassing the theme of leveraging the India stack not only in fintech but also in issues such as upskilling. Inclusion is the driving force and India Stack is the base. The aim was to show entrepreneurs the potential of India Stack. Apart from equity, we also give grants to startups and initiatives that have not reached the funding stage.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about the Bharat Inclusion Fund startups that have the potential to leverage technology to impact society?

Shyam Menon: All Inclusion Fund startups are funded with an impact focus.

Kaleidofin is one of the startups targeting customers in rural, 4th and 5th tier cities. We are working on small savings and microcredit built on India Stack. It also builds ki scores, which are credit ratings for people who don't have credit scores, and more than 4 to 5 million such credit scores have been generated. This resulted in over $2 billion in loans based on ki score ratings alone. The machine learning model for evaluating credit scores is trained on data from over 26 million unique customers. We also use alternative data to improve our credit risk models.

Mymobiforce is another startup that is rapidly scaling up. It's an online gig worker platform for tech workers, not software workers, but for the technicians who build and manage telecom towers and repair washing machines across India. Finding trained technicians is a major challenge in India. The platform finds them, trains them, certifies them, and makes them available to businesses. Recruitment is done here in bulk, and around 200,000 people use the platform to find work.

Virohan is another startup that provides a blending learning platform for allied health services such as radiology technicians and dental assistants. We will work with existing university facilities to provide upskilling courses to these students. All students receive in-house training and the placement rate is approximately 98%.

Bandhoo is an online platform that simplifies the lives of builders, contractors, material suppliers, architects, and construction workers. Millions of construction workers work part-time in India, and workers are used in many sectors, including real estate and factory construction. More than 30% of these are migrant workers, and online platforms aim to make this labor market more transparent and efficient, allowing contractors and workers to find each other.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about a startup from Bharat Innovation Fund that has created a significant social impact?

Shyam Menon: Nayam Innovations is an IP-driven medical device startup that fights blindness. They are working on a new technology platform that allows patients and surgeons to customize intraocular lenses and enable glasses-free vision. This technology has reduced the price of these lenses to one-third of the price available on the market, and has also significantly reduced the cost of cataract surgery.

Zumutor Biologics is an immuno-oncology company in the field of targeted cell therapies to fight prostate and breast cancer. Animal testing has been completed, and the drug has received approval for human testing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is a game changer.

Credit Vidya is one of our fintech startups that provides credit scores to unorganized workers and enables bankers to provide loans based on such scores in a very short period of time. This is a data science-focused team that monitors thousands of alternative data points. The app analyzes all your information and scores whether you are worth a loan or not. It also looks at your savings and spending patterns to determine if you're likely to repay your loan. The data is processed within 1-2 minutes and the banker can provide the loan immediately.

Algorithmic Biologics, one of the startups in our portfolio, is working on smarter molecular testing, using AI to make image-based diagnosis more accessible, affordable, and accurate. did. Even if he needs to perform 10 million tests to find a strain of the virus, he can now do it with far fewer samples. The impact is huge.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: How are the cleantech startups in Infuse Ventures' portfolio performing?

Shyam Menon: Most of our investments at Infuse Ventures are close to completion, and two of them have been impactful. The first is Fourth Partner Energy, which is currently a leader in industrial and commercial rooftop solar, and we were an early investor. The valuation is approaching $1 billion. Another of our early ventures is Proklean, India's first green chemical company serving the leather, paper, pulp and chemical industries. Proclean uses probiotic microorganisms and other renewable raw materials to produce biodegradable products.

“…India needs to enable companies to capture carbon at its source,” Menon said. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Venkatesh Kanaiah: Can you tell us about an investment that you believe will have a significant impact on society?

Shyam Menon: Zumutor Biologics is one of the companies making an impact on a global scale. After all, it's an anti-cancer drug. It will also become one of India's first cancer immunotherapy companies, and if it clears Phase 3 trials and becomes a drug, it will be one of our most significant impact investments. There are high hopes at the moment, but you have to understand that this is cancer and it's long-term, so it's difficult to predict.

Venkatesh Kanaiah: What do you think about climate change mitigation technology and areas of great impact and interest for investors?

Shyam Menon: Electric vehicles have huge traction. Capturing carbon dioxide at scale at its source is the solution, but who will pay for it? If we are going to explore regulatory mechanisms to force the same, it would be to make consumers pay. It means that. We need a clear economic model. We also see that many alternative technologies for producing cement are being discussed. It can be transformative. For example, there is a company in the United States called Sublime Systems that has commercialized a breakthrough process to produce low-carbon cement. But for now, India needs to enable companies to capture carbon at its source. Climate change technology is coming up with interesting solutions, but importantly, it will take time to get off the ground unless we solve the economic problem of who will pay for them.

