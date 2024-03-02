China Automotive is making strides toward becoming a world-class technology company





JINAN, China, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 2, China Track's 2024 Science, Technology and Innovation Awards Annual Conference was grandly held, presenting the scientific and technological achievements of 2022 and beyond. It recognized and awarded major scientific and technological achievements and outstanding innovative talents that were planned and developed. Technological innovation will continue. Mr. Tan Xuguang, Chairman and General Manager of Shandong Heavy Industries Group and Chairman of China National Heavy Truck Group, attended the meeting and gave a report on innovative efforts in science and technology, “accepting changes in science and technology and moving forward steadily.'' .

Over the past five years, China Automotive has invested nearly RMB 15 billion in research and development. This is the total for the past 15 years. We have benchmarked ourselves against world-class standards and gradually established an independent research and development system for the entire process. China Automobile's technological strength has reached the forefront of national industry. China Automobile has rebuilt the standard of “Yellow River” heavy-duty trucks with technology, and is ranked No. 1 in China, and its high-tech indicators are leading the industry. The market share of heavy trucks will increase from 16.5% in 2018 to 26% in 2023, ranking first in China for the second consecutive year. Export volume in 2023 exceeded 130,000 units for the first time, an increase of 2.6 times compared to five years ago, making it the world's largest single brand export volume.

Tan Xuguang called on all engineers to keep their mission in mind, be pragmatic and persistent, innovate, and achieve long-term results through 10 years of dedicated efforts. We learn from global collaboration, grow as human resources through project training, and achieve results through continuous value creation. Achieve the meaning of life and strive with vigor and passion while you are young. Let's set off again for a better future for the heavy-duty truck industry of the century and the world's best heavy-duty truck industry!

