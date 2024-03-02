Why Malawi’s nascent tech ecosystem is ripe for growth





Malawi is not well known for its vibrant technology ecosystem due to several factors. The country's population of 20 million has an internet penetration rate of just 24%, a venture capital ecosystem that is virtually non-existent, and a limited presence of major continental and global technology companies. However, thanks to the efforts of innovators, the public and private sectors, and development agencies, this situation is gradually changing.

In July, the country will host the 2024 Africa Smart Cities Conference for the first time. The conference aims to promote smart city innovation from Malawi and other parts of Africa and introduce it to the world. The country was selected for its commitment to building smart cities, as evidenced by the Mbela Innovation City, where the Lilongwe Smart City project is nearing completion.

“The fact that we are attracting global innovators here shows that Malawi's innovation is receiving the recognition it deserves from around the world,” said Christine Mone, Ambassador of the Africa Smart Cities Innovation Foundation. said.

Even Africa’s most valuable startup, Flutterwave, is carving its way into the Malawi market. The company recently received a license from the country's central bank to facilitate remittance payments into the country. These developments raise questions about how exactly Malawi's ecosystem actors are changing the narrative about the innovation landscape.

In the public sector, over the past five years, the Malawi government has enacted policies and initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth of the country's technology sector. These policies include the National Digitalisation Policy, the Digital Economy Strategy and the Child Online Protection Strategy.

According to Vincent Kumwenda, former CEO of incubator mHub, these enabling policies and programs from international development partners and innovative entrepreneurs will play a major role in the growth of the country's ecosystem. It is said that it has been achieved. Although progress has been made, issues such as poor infrastructure, an unclear regulatory framework and a lack of funding for innovators persist, Kumwenda told TechCabal. “Efforts are being made to address these challenges and, slowly but surely, we are on our way to becoming a notable technology hub.”

mHub is one of the first digital hubs in Malawi.Image source: mHub Role of governments and international organizations

Malawi's technology sector regulator, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), seeks to use its regulatory powers to balance enabling innovation with ensuring innovators comply with national laws. Last year, Malawi was one of the first southern African countries to obtain a Starlink license to facilitate internet connectivity. Meanwhile, MACRA also prohibited MultiChoice from raising prices for its DStv service, which led to the pan-African broadcaster ending its services in the country. The two companies eventually reached an agreement to reinstate the service. MACRA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the organizers of the Africa Smart Cities Conference to provide support for this initiative.

“We strive to ensure that we create a space where innovation can thrive, but at the same time it must be within the limits of what is allowed by law.”

Mr. Daud Suleman, MACRA Executive Director

In addition to enforcing regulatory compliance, MACRA is active in helping startups build innovative solutions. Through the Muuni Fund, an ICT research and innovation fund aimed at providing seed money to foster and incubate regional innovation across Malawi, MACRA is currently working with 70 start-ups across the country to develop technology We help bring products and services to market.

Next year, Muuni Fund aims to support as many as 250 startups, an ambitious 257% of its current target companies. “The Muni Foundation encourages local solutions to local problems. But most importantly, it is a sustainable It’s about creating a framework,” Suleman added.

International development agencies support these efforts by the public sector. As Head of Exploration at the United Nations Development Program's Accelerator Lab, MacDonald Nyoni is responsible for identifying innovative regional solutions that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The institute's mission includes identifying and supporting innovations that address some of Malawi's pressing challenges, including access to housing, financial inclusion, access to renewable energy sources and poverty eradication.

In August 2023, UNDP Malawi launched Fin Mobile, a digital banking app for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the Institute is working with governments to create an Innovation Bridge Portal that connects innovators with the private sector and international organizations to explore potential synergies.

“Thanks to our strategic partnership with the government, the future of innovation in Malawi is very bright,” Nyoni told TechCabal. “Accelerator Lab's external-facing model allows us to address challenges that impact people, significantly increasing our impact.”

It all depends on the startup

The country does not have one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems due to challenges such as access to capital, technical talent, and a complex regulatory framework. However, this could change soon. In addition to the Muuni Fund through MACRA, Malawi is currently drafting a start-up bill, which is expected to be submitted to Parliament by the end of the year.

The bill aims to address challenges faced by domestic start-ups, including ease of investment for foreign investors and streamlining and simplifying regulatory requirements. One such startup is his Mlimipay, founded in 2021 by Stanislaus Sakwiya. The company has developed a digital wallet designed specifically for smallholder farmers in Malawi who have difficulty accessing the mainstream financial system.

Startups like MlimiPay are building innovations that promote inclusion. Image source: MlimiPay

“In Malawi, access to capital and a complex regulatory framework are major obstacles to startup success,” Sakwinya told TechCabal.

This point is reiterated by Samuel Chiwanda, founder of fintech startup ClickMobile. Founded in 2010, ClickMobile specializes in mobile messaging solutions via platforms such as SMS and USSD. These solutions are essential for residents of rural areas where internet penetration is low. “Most people have great ideas, but funding is very difficult to obtain. The few funds available may not be put to best use by the recipients,” Chiwanda said.

Incubators like the Ntha Foundation are playing a role in helping startups access the technical talent and necessary business development skills they need to build sustainable companies. Founded by Ntanda Manduwi in 2018, the foundation received $250,000 in funding from the Malawi government in 2021 to become one of eight hubs to train 500 innovators in digital and business development skills over two years. There was one.

One of Ntha Foundation’s community support programs” Image source: Ntha Foundation

“Thanks to the funding we received, we were able to scale up rapidly. After our first project with the government, more development partners started working with us, and we We were able to further expand our impact,” said Manduwi TechCabal.

What's next for technology in Malawi?

Despite the progress and support organizations like the Ntha Foundation have received, there is still a long way to go before Malawi's technological and entrepreneurial talent challenges can be fully addressed. According to Mandwi, most participants had limited previous experience when they joined the cohort, so the allotted time was not enough to develop the necessary skills.

Additionally, as a result of socio-economic challenges, some program participants find it difficult to complete the program due to their inability to commute to the hub. Some people are unable to complete the program because the only place they have access to a computer and an Internet connection is at the hub. Despite these challenges, the Nta Foundation was able to train 700 participants, 200 more than the expected capacity. “These fundamental issues need to be resolved so that the implementation of such programs is as effective as possible,” Mandwi added.

Kumwenda said Malawi has many areas ripe for technological disruption unless the problems that hinder innovators' progress are resolved. These include agriculture, manufacturing, industry, education, and healthcare.

For a government agency like MACRA, which holds the key to the progress of Malawi's ecosystem, the former is clearly the mission. Development agencies like UNDP are also keen to partner with governments to make this happen, and institutions like the Nta Foundation are harnessing the training needed to create the next generation of technology entrepreneurs. , Malawi's tech ecosystem seems to be heading in the right direction.

