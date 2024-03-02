16 essential steps from technology industry experts





Leaders across industries, even those who are not technology experts, have likely heard about developments in quantum computing. While the underlying details may be a mystery to most people, one thing is clear: quantum computers are exponentially faster than classical computers. For many years, the ability for business and industry to harness the power of quantum computing seemed like a distant dream. However, multiple experts in the field now say it has been less than a decade since they saw real, tangible impacts from quantum computing.

Those in the know realize that quantum not only changes the game, it has the potential to flip the board. It is the responsibility of technology leaders in organizations across industries to prepare now for what may come. Below, his 16 members from the Forbes Technology Council discuss the critical steps technology leaders can take now to prepare their systems, teams, and data for the era of mainstream quantum computing.

1. Pursue information and education

Technology leaders preparing to transition to quantum-resistant cryptography need to stay informed about quantum computing developments and upcoming authoritative publications. It is important to stay informed about different quantum technologies and their potential, attend webinars, participate in forums, enroll in courses to deepen your understanding, invest in quantum technologies and support research in this field . – Dr. Vivian Lyon, Plaza Dynamics

2. Improve team skills

To prepare for the quantum computing paradigm shift, technology leaders must focus on upskilling their teams in quantum principles and related technologies. This includes training in quantum algorithms, cryptography, and integrating quantum computing within existing IT infrastructure. – Saif Sultan, Volos Portfolio Solutions, Inc.

3. Analyze your existing system

Analyze systems to find opportunities and weaknesses. First, we identify key processes that quantum computing can enhance or replace. Next, perform a risk analysis of your technology stack to see which areas need improvement. This includes, but is not limited to, current encryption algorithms. -James Stanger, CompTIA

4. Consider how (or whether) quantum computing makes sense for your business

Find intersections that make sense for your business, as well as those that are becoming mainstream. If you think something like quantum computing as a service could have a positive impact on your business, you need to understand the four core business components: Technology and Infrastructure, Processes and Models, Customer Experience, and Organization. Start by redesigning your culture and evaluating the impact of your new focus. It may not be worth it. – Jonathan Cardella, Ventive, LLC

5. Evaluate how quantum intersects with existing technologies

Technology leaders must evaluate how quantum advances intersect with existing technologies. Quantum computing has the potential to impact how data is processed and stored, so assessing the impact on cloud products is critical. It is also essential to consider the implications for artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, as quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize optimization problems and speed up certain calculations. – Deepak Gupta, Cars 24 Financial Services

6. Explore automation

Identify processes that can be automated and leverage the power of quantum computing and AI to streamline your business and increase profitability. If you don't, your competitors will do so, putting pressure on your business and industry as a whole. – David Finkelstein, BDEX

7. Be proactive with change management

Regularly assess and monitor the relevant risks and opportunities posed by quantum and implement relevant change management systems. Proactively creating an approach to quantum technology education, communication, and culture is critical to ensuring that your organization is able to respond to quantum technology when it arrives, rather than reacting to it. – Gladwyn Mendez, Simply

8. Strengthen cybersecurity

As quantum computing approaches mainstream use, technology leaders must focus on strengthening cybersecurity. Quantum computing brings new risks, including the possibility of breaking current encryption methods. Leaders should start implementing quantum-resistant cryptography to protect their data from future quantum threats. This proactive approach ensures long-term security and prepares your organization for the quantum era. – Nicola Sfondrini, PWC

9. Give your team the opportunity to experiment

Tech leaders should start by educating their teams about quantum computing and letting them experiment with it using specialized tools. This way, users can learn how it works and think about how to use it and solve problems before it becomes commonplace. This allows businesses to prepare for new changes while keeping everything running smoothly. – Margarita Simonova, ILoveMyQA

10. Start a quantum integration sprint

Technology leaders need to initiate a quantum integration sprint. A quantum integration sprint is a time-bound, cross-functional effort in which teams collaborate to identify specific quantum applications within a domain. By experimenting with quantum algorithms and evaluating their relevance, organizations can proactively position themselves at the forefront of quantum computing adoption and secure a competitive edge. – Andrew Blackman, EZ Cloud

11. Prioritize cloud-first, modular architecture

Prepare for a paradigm shift by prioritizing a cloud-first, modular architecture. This approach allows components to be easily updated or replaced with new technologies, allowing organizations to more quickly integrate quantum advances and accelerate business success in an evolving digital environment. – Raj Polanki, Wacker Chemical Corporation

12. Promote a steady growth mindset

Technology leaders need to foster a growth mindset with their teams. Help your team members understand that this paradigm shift is about quantum adjacency, not about abolishing old strategies and following new ones. – Derek Martinez, Konica Minolta

13. Building bridges between technology and science

Foster interdisciplinary collaboration by encouraging teams to work closely with quantum physicists and mathematicians. The unique principles of quantum computing require a holistic approach. Building bridges between technical and scientific fields fosters innovative problem solving and promotes successful integration of quantum computing into existing infrastructure. – Jagadish Gokavarapu, Wissen Infotech

14. Create a story to share

Share your plans for quantum computing in an easy-to-understand story format. Including user stories will help your team members know what's coming and feel comfortable talking about it. – Molly Rouge, Gegen McDonald

15. Ensure the leadership team understands the impact

Quantum computing will revolutionize many industries over the next five years. To effectively use quantum power, businesses need to ensure their data is in the cloud. As Quantum requires new and different types of algorithms to develop and deploy, it will improve the skills of current team members. Most importantly, it increases awareness of upcoming changes and fosters a change in leadership team thinking from a quantum project lifecycle perspective. – Nil Caldero, NEORIS

16. Don't be swayed by the hype.

As quantum computing advances, don't expect network usage or security to change overnight. These systems will remain expensive, complex, and accessible only to nation-states and large corporations for some time. That said, follow organizations like NIST to stay aware of new risks and encryption standards, and evaluate how quantum specifically impacts your business. – Ilya Sotnikov, Nettrix

