Google Play Store Policy: ETtech explains: Why did Google delist popular Indian apps like Naukri, Shaadi and more?





Google on Friday suspended several popular searches by 10 Indian developers for violating the company's billing policy, amid a legal dispute with some Indian developers over what it sees as the tech giant's unfair policies. The app was deleted from the Play Store. Then less than a day later, Google started reinstating some apps as they started to comply with its billing policies.So what is the conflict about and who will be affected? ET's Jessica Rajan explains

Which apps are affected?

The apps excluded from the list included Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, Matrimony.coms Jodii, People Groups Shaadi.com, as well as dating apps Truly Madly and QuackQuack. Local video streaming platform Stage, Balaji Telefilms Altt, and audio streaming and podcast app his Kuku FM were also removed from the Play Store. However On Saturday, some apps were reinstated, including Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres, and People Group's Shaadi.com.

Why did Google remove these apps from the Play Store?

Google took this action following an announcement that it would be enforcing new billing policies that would remove apps from developers who don't comply with the policies. Find stories you're interested in Google said in a blog post on Friday that 10 Indian developers using Google Play have chosen not to pay for the service, while 200,000 other developers have opted not to pay for the service. The above was in accordance with the billing policy. He said allowing only 10 developers to receive different treatment creates an unfair environment and puts other apps and games at a disadvantage.

Google says it took developers more than three years to prepare these policies, and an additional three weeks after the Supreme Court's Feb. 9 order for Google to remove non-compliant apps from the Play Store. It is said that the government refused to stop the government and the road was opened. For removal of non-compliant apps.

How have these companies responded?Many of India's internet founders are calling for government intervention in the matter, although some have so far begun to follow Google's lead.

Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group, said the government needs to step in now and direct the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to ensure Google complies with its orders and immediately reinstates delisted apps. He said there is.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice-chairman of Info Edge India, said Indian companies will follow Google's policy for now, but will integrate the App Store/Play Store into India's digital public infrastructure, similar to UPI and ONDC. Said it was necessary.

On February 21, ET reported that Walmart-owned payments company PhonePe has officially launched Indus Appstore, a mobile app marketplace to take on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. PhonePe said that the platform will be free for developers for the first year, after which a nominal annual fee will apply.

What is the Play Store billing issue at the heart of the slugfest? Google's Play Store is a key platform for app developers to reach a wide audience. But developers around the world have been at loggerheads with Google for years over the high fees charged to list apps on the Play Store. Although Google has gradually lowered its fees from an initial 30% in response to global backlash, developers say they still face financial burdens.

In India, developers have actively sought relief from these policies. This led the CCI to direct Google to allow developers to use alternative payment options instead of mandating the use of the Google Play billing system.

In response, Google introduced a user-selected billing system. This system offers alternative payment methods, but in-app purchases include fees.

Despite the introduction of a user-selected billing system, developers and startups argue that the fees charged by Google still have a significant impact on profit margins.

Why do Internet companies prefer non-Google payment options for in-app purchases? Internet companies prefer non-Google payment options for in-app purchases: Paytm, UPI, Razor Pay.

Based on the Google Play billing system, developers must pay a 15-30% service fee on each transaction. In contrast, other payment processors charge only 1-5% commission for the same service. User-selected billing system also collects a commission of 11-26%.

Approximately 80% of transactions use non-Google payment options, indicating that users strongly prefer these alternatives. Additionally, according to the CCI issue note, these transactions come with superior features such as faster settlement periods than transactions made through the Google Play billing system.

What happens next for affected apps and internet companies? Google says developers can resubmit their apps to the Play Store by choosing one of the three billing options outlined in their payment policy. He said he could post it. These options include operating on a consumption-only basis with no service fees, integrating Google Play's billing system, or offering an alternative billing system alongside Google Play for users in India.

However, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents these Indian startups, said its affected members said that important hearings on the case are still pending in the Supreme Court and that Google has not been able to resolve the issue before the court. He said he believes any coercive action should be refrained from while legal action is being taken. The case is ongoing.

The Indian government said Saturday that the removal of Indian apps would not be tolerated and announced it would convene Google and the affected startups for a meeting next week.

