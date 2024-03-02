Mayor says Microsoft should develop or give back Atlanta land





Microsoft. Image: Bruna Casas (Reuters)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has told Microsoft to either bring 15,000 new jobs to the city or give back 90 acres of land that had been vacant since the tech giant bought the property in 2021. Pressure to carry out the plan.

The tech industry, including Microsoft, is grappling with large-scale layoffs heading into 2024, which could be difficult for Microsoft. However, it seems that the company has no intention of letting go of this land just yet.

Dickens told Bloomberg on Friday that he plans to ask Microsoft for an update on the planned 90-acre complex in the Atlanta's Grove Park area. The project was first announced in 2021 and was expected to bring thousands of jobs. The city still wants to develop the area and may ask Microsoft to return the land.

Dickens told Bloomberg that we really want them to develop their own property or give it to us so we can develop it. Even if you don't know what you want to do, please tell me what you know you can't do.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech industry layoffs could derail Microsoft's Office plans

One of the reasons Microsoft stalled the project is the widespread layoffs hitting the technology industry.

Microsoft first halted development of its 90-acre Atlanta office complex in early 2023, when it announced it would lay off about 10,000 employees.

Microsoft told local news outlets at the time that it intended to recommit to the planning effort if expansion was warranted. The company added that the land is not for sale.

A year later, Microsoft is suffering from layoffs. In late January, the company announced it would cut 1,900 employees from its gaming division.

