Is Sundar Pichai's job as Google CEO getting harder?Calls for his resignation grow louder





As we rely more on artificial intelligence (AI), Google is in big trouble with its AI image generator Gemini. However, a report suggests that Google CEO Sundar Pichai may be affected by the fiasco as calls to replace him grow louder.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters file photo)

Google recently suspended its Gemini image generator because, despite significant investments in AI, the images displayed by the AI ​​tool were highly inaccurate. After the outage, the stock prices of major tech companies plummeted.

Business Insider reports that the board is considering replacing Sundar Pichai in the wake of Gemini's failure and the hit to its stock price.

Analyst and strategy author Ben Thompson said in a recent blog post that Google needs a complete transformation to revive its business, and that it's a “runaway move from CEO Sundar Pichai onwards to the former… It is written that it means “to eliminate those who have allowed it.”

Additionally, Bernstein Internet analyst Mark Shmulik suggested that Google needs to shock its leadership team if it is to recover from its recent string of failures, particularly Gemini.

Recent events only heighten the question of whether this is the right management team to lead Google into its next era, he said in a research note published this week.

Googleplex is stagnant

Business Insider reported that the current situation at the Googleplex headquarters is at a standstill, with product and management issues becoming public.

Pichai's job could be under threat as the company's profit margins remain tight after a long period of layoffs and cost-cutting measures.

Perplexity CEO and former OpenAI researcher Aravind Srinivas acknowledged his admiration for Pichai, but hinted that a CEO change is needed to continue Google at its current pace.

“Mr. Sundar is also the CEO of Alphabet and is in the perfect position to appoint him as CEO of Google,” Srinivas said of X, whether it's an external newcomer, an internal candidate, or an internal candidate. It was something that he would “force himself to continue playing.''

