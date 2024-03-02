IAMAI instructs Google to postpone app delisting amid billing policy dispute; 4 members receive notification





The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has asked tech giant Google not to remove apps from the Google Play Store amid an ongoing dispute over billing policies. According to a PTI report, this comes after Google issued a warning that it would delist apps that do not follow Play Store billing rules.

IAMAI, which represents over 580 Indian companies including startups and multinationals, confirmed that at least four of its members have received delisting notices from Google. The association argues that Google should not take any “coercive action” during the legal process as these developers have pending cases before India's Supreme Court.

According to the Mint report, the company is offering developers who use the Google Play Store a 30% fee on in-app purchases, including the sale of digital items and subscription services, using its own built-in payment service. They are asking for payment.

In a statement, IAMAI advised Google not to remove any apps from Google Play.

“The affected IAMAI members are of the view that the substantive hearing of this case is pending before the Supreme Court of India and that Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case. “There are,” IAMAI said.

In response, Google says a small number of companies, including established ones, are choosing not to pay Play Store service fees for in-app purchases, creating an unfair advantage over the majority of developers who comply with the policy. he claimed. Google claims it has given developers ample time to adapt to the policy over three years, including an additional three weeks after a recent Supreme Court order.

Amid controversy surrounding Google Play's billing policies by some prominent Indian startups, and the recent launch of Indus Appstore, a challenger in the made-in-India apps market, Google in a blog post said that a small number of developments They argued that this allowed a group of individuals to be treated differently from a vast swath of developers. The majority of developers paying their fair share creates an uneven playing field that puts all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks from the Supreme Court’s order, we ensured that our policies are eco-friendly, just as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that they are applied consistently across our systems,” Google said. said in a blog post.

Additionally, it said enforcement of the policy could include removing non-compliant apps from Google Play, if necessary. However, Google added that existing users will continue to access their apps without interruption and that it will “continue to provide support to help developers achieve compliance.”

Google says developers can resubmit their apps for inclusion on Play by choosing one of three billing options as part of their payment policy.

“Currently, over 200,000 Indian developers use Google Play, and they adhere to our policies and help ensure a secure platform. “Ten companies, including businesses, use Google Play. By securing interim protection from the courts, we will ensure they don't pay for the tremendous value they receive with Google Play,” Google said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: March 2, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

