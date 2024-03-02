Event planning app Lynkr wins 2024 College New Venture Challenge Finals





Published on Saturday, March 2, 2024

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Granger Polytechnic Institute are pleased to announce the winners of the 12th annual College New Venture Challenge (CNVC).

This year's winner, Lynkr, aims to make the hassle of party planning easier through an event platform that facilitates in-person connections for on-campus groups like sports teams, clubs, and fraternities.

Selection of this year's finalists was extremely difficult, said Starr Marcello (AM 04, MBA 17), associate dean of the MBA program and CNVC professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Each of these teams has been very impressive and we look forward to supporting the growth of the business during the course and beyond.

On March 1, seven finalist teams submitted their business plans to a panel of judges comprised of investors, entrepreneurs, alumni, and faculty.

Each of the seven finalists received funding. they are:

1st place – $160,000

Lynkr // Lynkr turns 5 hours worth of boring party planning into 5 minutes of easy work. It is the only event platform that facilitates in-person connections for on-campus groups such as sports teams, clubs, and fraternities. Groups and individuals alike can create and explore organizations and events. Imagine the power of TicketMaster with the social fabric of Facebook. But it's designed by Gen Z, for Gen Z.

2nd place – $100,000

bellie // For the health-conscious Gen Z, bellie is a prebiotic drink with new super ingredients to rebuild your microbiome. We offer consumers a delicious and accessible way to approach gut health and cutting-edge gastroenterology.

3rd place – $50,000

Resolv // Resolv is a digital asset security company that enables Web3 businesses to recover stolen crypto. Through token-wrapping technology and decentralized arbitration, its solution aims to make tackling digital asset theft as easy as solving credit card fraud in traditional finance.

4th place – $10,000

Domain Diligence // Domain Diligence is an online platform that speeds up and simplifies the due diligence tracking process for investment banks in M&A transactions, allowing them to focus on delivering maximum value to their clients. MethaFarm // MethaFarm converts waste into clean energy through economical and sustainable waste management solutions. An anaerobic digestion system designed specifically for small U.S. farms provides a clean, affordable alternative to Midwest livestock farmers' current waste management systems. BYLD Innovations // BYLD Innovations develops cutting-edge portable and foldable 3D printers to improve access to 3D printing and innovation. Track Patch // TrackPatch is a bio-based adhesive tracker that can be easily applied to children's skin to locate them, monitor their health, and receive important alerts in case of an emergency. With TrackPatch, you can keep your kids safe with just one tap.

This year, the Granger School of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also received the Granger Engineering CNVC Award. This prestigious award supports his CNVC team, which is comprised of students from both the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago. The teams awarded additional funding are:

Domain Diligence – $20,000 MethaFarm – $20,000 Resolv – $12,500 BYLD Innovation – $12,500

CNVC is an undergraduate course of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business New Venture Challenge, one of the nation's top accelerator programs, and is open to returning undergraduates from the University of Chicago as well as to Granger College Entrepreneurship students. The door is open. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) College of Engineering Urban Scholars Program.

The program consists of a winter credit course at the Chicago booth and culminates in a venture launch competition.

Learn more about CNVC here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2024/03/02/event-planning-app-lynkr-takes-first-place-at-2024-college-new-venture-challenge-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos