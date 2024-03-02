KSCSTE Technology Fest at IIT Palakkad showcases innovation and creativity





Tech Fest 2024, organized by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), opened at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad on Saturday.

IIT Palakkad Director A Seshadri Sekhar inaugurated the event. His KP Sudheer, principal secretary, state science and technology department, presided over the function.

Mr. V. Ajit Prabhu, Principal Scientist, KSCSTE, Mr. Santhakumar Mohan, Director, Center for Industrial Collaboration and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Palakkad, Mr. Suresh PR, Principal, NSS Institute of Technology, Palakkad, Mr. K. Vijayakumar, Principal Scientist, KSCSTE; was in attendance.

In his inaugural address, Professor Sekhar warned students not to get carried away with artificial intelligence (AI), stressing that human intelligence is beyond AI.

He urged students to deepen their expertise in each field, emphasizing the need for a basic understanding of other fields. Professor Sekhar added that innovation is all about perspective. If you can make it more efficient, cheaper, and simpler, that's innovation.

Professor Sudheer reassured technologists about AI, emphasizing that it is a database created by humans. He emphasized the need for researchers to collaborate and refine ideas through discussion.

He said this is the 9th edition of the Technology Fest organized by KSCSTE and its continuous evolution has significantly improved its quality over the years.

Professor Sudheer said that in the future, there are plans to collaborate with Kerala Technological University to organize an integrated technology fest instead of separate events.

The first day's tech fest featured selected products by engineering students from around the state, including sensors to identify spoiled chicken, innovations to deliver insulin and medicines to inaccessible locations, and chemical-free water treatment plants. 31 innovative projects were introduced.

