An overview of how to use Microsoft's new AI tool Copilot





Q. I've heard about Copilot and how it is used in Microsoft applications. Can you tell me what Copilot is and how it works?

A. Copilot is an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed by Microsoft to replace the virtual assistant Cortana and Bing Chat. Copilot will become an integral part of nearly every Microsoft product and service used by CPAs. More than 175 versions of Copilot have been created or are in development, many of which are not yet generally available. In this article, we'll give you a quick overview of Copilot and then explain some things you can do with the Bing version of his Copilot in the Edge browser.

Copilot is designed to integrate with Microsoft 365, Windows 11, Bing (Microsoft's search engine), and Edge (Microsoft's web browser). Also works with Google Chrome web browser.

Copilot does more than Cortana. For example, you can tell Copilot to create a PowerPoint presentation based on the information you provide. Copilot also allows you to create emails and email replies. Do you have a colleague who sends her 5 emails on the same subject? You can ask Copilot to summarize all the emails from that person.

Copilot can also help you prepare for meetings. Or, if you join a Teams meeting late, Copilot will generate a summary of what you missed.

Copilot can create budget proposals, project timelines, agendas, SWOT analyzes, and more. It also uses natural language processing to answer questions and understand commands, so you don't need to know how to write computer code to use it.

Copilot pricing and availability are as follows:

Copilot is now available for Windows 11 with the September 26, 2023 update. Commercial users running Windows 11 receive Copilot for free. There are also rumors that Windows 10 will be able to integrate with Copilot at some point, but Microsoft has not confirmed that as of this writing. Microsoft 365 Copilot is now available for purchase to all business users starting January 15, 2024 for $30 per user per month. Previously only available to enterprise users. Microsoft 365 Copilot integrates with Word, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, and other Microsoft 365 apps. Copilot is generally available for free at copilot.microsoft.com. Be sure to open the link in Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome.

I tried Copilot in the Bing search engine in Microsoft Edge and asked, “Can Copilot integrate with Excel?” See below for responses.

