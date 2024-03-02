Google removed these Indian apps from the Play Store due to 'policy violations'





On Friday, March 1, Google began removing apps from 10 Indian companies due to non-payment of service fees. The app's removal follows a blog posted by Google earlier in the day that said 10 companies in the country, some of them very established, were using the platform. However, he did not pay the fee. Google declined to name the company, but not the marriage app. Over the years, courts and regulators have not denied Google Play's claims, the company said on Friday, adding that the SC also refused to interfere with its rights. However, in addition to BharatMatrimony and Shaadi.com, Info Edge's flagship apps Naukri.com and 99acres have also been delisted by Google, according to reports. Other apps removed include online dating apps Truly Madly and QuackQuack, international video streaming platforms Stage and Balaji Telefilms Altt, and audio streaming and podcast app Kuku FM. The issue concerned Google charging an 11 percent fee by the 26th. What's the controversy over charging % on in-app payments, after anti-competition body CCI ordered an end to the previous system of charging 15 per cent to 30 per cent? The dispute is over Google's 11 percent fee on in-app fees after the anti-competition body CCI ordered the scrapping of the previous system that charged between 15 percent and 30 percent. The payment was reduced to 26%. Google has moved to remove apps that don't pay fees after the Supreme Court refused to grant interim relief to the companies behind these apps in their fight against the search giant's platform fees. Google said it gave companies three years to prepare. “After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court's order, we have confirmed that our policies are eco-friendly. ​​We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that they are applied consistently across our systems. Desi app developer says Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said the company He claimed that he had paid everything on time and followed policies. In a post on X, which tagged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his office, he said Indian companies would comply for now. The App Store/Play Store is part of the digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC.The response needs to be strategic.Murugvel Janakiraman, founder of Bharat Matrimony described it as a “dark day” for the internet.

