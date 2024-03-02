Centre's latest move after Google removes Indian apps from Play Store





Google on Friday removed apps from 10 Indian companies.

New Delhi:

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau has invited Google representatives to a meeting on Monday over a dispute between the tech giant and some Indian companies over violations of billing policies.

Google on Friday removed the apps of 10 Indian companies, citing disputes over service fee payments. Among the affected apps were matchmaking services such as 'Bharat Matrimony' and job search app 'Naukri', exacerbating long-standing complaints among Indian startups over Google's practices, including in-app fees. .

Vaishnow expressed optimism for a quick resolution, saying, “I hope Google will take a reasonable approach. We have a large and growing startup ecosystem. , it is important to protect their interests.”

“I have already requested a meeting with Google. We will take all necessary steps to protect the startup ecosystem, and Google, which has adapted well to digital payments, will address this issue reasonably. I believe that,” the IT minister added.

Dispute description

The dispute seeks to resist Google's imposition of fees ranging from 11% to 26% on in-app payments, following an order from antitrust authorities to eliminate its previous 15% to 30% fee structure. The focus is on the efforts of Indian startup companies. . Google says its fees contribute to the development and promotion of the Android and Play Store app ecosystem. Two court rulings in January and February appear to have allowed Google to apply the new fees or remove the app, but Indian companies continue to challenge the imposition.

Matrimony.com, the founders of Bharat Matrimony, Christian Matrimony, Muslim Matrimony and Jodii, expressed regret that their dating app was removed from Google's Play Store. Founder Murugavel Janakiraman called it a dark day for the internet in India and highlighted the potential for far-reaching implications for matrimonial services.

“Our apps are being removed one by one. This literally means all the top matrimonial services are being removed,” Janakiraman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The growing popularity of matrimonial apps and websites in India is having a significant impact, especially among the younger generation who are opting for non-traditional matchmaking options. Bharat Matrimony alone has over 50 million downloads and he boasts a customer base of over 40 million.

Google's actions were not limited to matchmaking apps. Info Edge, the parent company of job search app Naukri and real estate search platform 99acres, also faced removal from the Play Store. Despite the initial stock price volatility, both Matrimony.com and Info Edge were able to partially recover by the end of the day.

Google's response

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., defended its actions, claiming that 10 Indian companies chose not to pay for the “tremendous value they earned on Google Play” for an extended period of time.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks from the Supreme Court’s order, we ensured that our policies are eco-friendly, just as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that they are applied consistently across our systems,” Google said. said in a statement.

The tech giant, which holds a commanding 94% share of the Indian market through its Android platform, argued that allowing selective developers to evade fees creates an uneven playing field. Google argued that no court or regulator has challenged its right to charge fees on the Play platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/centres-latest-move-after-google-removes-indian-apps-from-play-store-5161883 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos