Clean energy technologies will slow global carbon emissions growth in 2023, IEA says





Although energy demand has increased, clean energy technologies have helped the world use less fossil fuels in the last year.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), without clean energy technologies, global carbon emissions would have tripled over the past five years.

Global carbon dioxide emissions will still reach record highs in 2023. However, a new analysis finds that the increase in clean sources is leading to a structural slowdown in energy-related emissions.

Despite increased energy demand, expansions in solar, wind and nuclear power last year helped the world avoid further use of fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles, which accounted for one in five new car sales in 2023, also helped keep oil demand from rising above pre-pandemic levels.

Growth in global carbon emissions is slowing

The annual update released on Friday shows that despite the challenges, energy-related emissions in 2023 did not rise as rapidly as in 2022. This suggests that the world could soon reach a peak in carbon emissions as the use of clean energy technologies accelerates.

IEA Director-General Fatih Birol said the clean energy transition has undergone a series of stress tests over the past five years and has proven its resilience.

The pandemic, energy crisis, and geopolitical instability all had the potential to derail efforts to build a cleaner and safer energy system.

In fact, the opposite is being seen in many countries, Birol added. The transition to clean energy continues, and even though energy demand in 2023 will be higher than in 2022, emissions are being kept in check.

In the EU, for example, emissions from energy production fell by almost 9%, with increases in clean energy accounting for half of this decline. According to the IEA, wind power has surpassed both natural gas and coal in energy production for the first time in history.

Coal use for electricity fell by 27% and natural gas by 15%. The IEA said the recovery of hydropower and the partial recovery of nuclear power from the 2022 drought also played a role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Extreme weather increases emissions

The IEA report also highlights how weather conditions exacerbated by El Nio will affect energy production from clean sources.

Extreme drought made 2022 a historically bad year for hydropower. Water shortages led to lower production and most of it was replaced by fossil fuels. This accounted for about 40% of the total increase in carbon dioxide emissions last year.

India and China were particularly affected by the decline in hydropower, with China's emissions from fossil fuels increasing by 5.2%. Other clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and electric vehicles grew rapidly in 2023, but not enough to cover the increased demand.

In India, a weaker-than-usual monsoon season increased electricity demand and reduced hydropower production, which accounts for a quarter of the country's emissions growth.

What more needs to be done to reduce global emissions?

However, there are still obstacles to reaching this peak in global emissions.

Clean energy growth remains concentrated in developed countries and China. Together, they account for 90% of the world's new solar and wind power generation and 95% of EV sales, according to the IEA report.

Heat pump sales also fell slightly last year as consumers struggled to afford big-ticket items, and not all clean energy technologies advanced.

Mr Birol said the commitments made by around 200 countries at COP28 in Dubai in December showed what the world needed to do to put emissions on a downward trajectory.

Most importantly, far greater efforts are needed to enable emerging and developing countries to scale up their investments in clean energy.

