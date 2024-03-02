Competition Bureau obtains court order to further investigate Google's advertising practices





The Competition Bureau has announced that it has expanded its investigation into Google's online advertising practices.

This is the first major update since the investigation began in 2020, and comes a year after the competition watchdog obtained a court order from the Federal Court of Appeal requiring Google to provide records and written information about the investigation. I asked for

The competition watchdog then said it was “primarily focused on allegations that Google is leveraging its market power in supplying video ads to the advertiser buying tools market.”

The agency now says it has expanded its investigation to examine whether Google is leveraging its market power or engaging in predatory pricing across its display advertising technology services in ways that undermine competition. .

As a result, the Bureau will determine whether Google's advertising practices are intended to harm competition, affect the competitive process or the success of competitors, or result in higher prices, reduced choice, or stifled innovation. He said he needed more information about what was intended.

Last year, Unifor, Canada's largest private sector, called for an update on the investigation, warning in particular of the damage being done to the Canadian news industry by Google's monopoly on advertising revenue.

The Competition Bureau previously launched an investigation into Google's online advertising business, concluding three years later that the company had used anti-competition clauses in its AdWords API terms of service to exclude rivals and negatively impact advertisers. .

As a result, the company had to submit a commitment to the Commissioner to remove these provisions and not reintroduce them for five years.

Notably, European Union (EU) and US lawmakers have also put the spotlight on Google's advertising practices, with Google in 2018 facing the largest antitrust abuse case in EU history. It was fined 4.3 billion euros (approximately 5 billion U.S. dollars). Using the Android mobile operating system to unfairly prop up the search business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itworldcanada.com/article/competition-bureau-obtains-court-order-to-further-investigation-into-googles-ad-practices/559940 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos