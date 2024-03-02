Emporian encouraged Main Street E-Tech Startups Bootcamp | to turn technology startup ideas into reality.Gaz





Entrepreneurs looking to break into tech startups are encouraged to attend the Emporia Main Streets E-Tech Startups bootcamp starting in April.

E-Tech Startups Bootcamp is an intensive 5-week cohort-based bootcamp for technology entrepreneurs. This bootcamp teaches evidence-based principles for running a business and finding customers. A number of other initiatives are also taking place as part of the collaboration between Emporia Main Street and the Center for Rural Innovation (CORI).

The E-Tech Startups Bootcamp is open to anyone with an idea for a technology startup and who wants to start exploring repeatable and scalable business models that:

Existing technology startups looking to expand or improve their existing business

Emporia State University or Flint Hills Technical College student or graduate looking to launch a new technology venture

Previous New Technology Start Your Own Business Graduates with Startup Ideas

Existing companies looking to incorporate technology enhancements into their current business model

Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods has long been an advocate of bringing innovation to the local community. According to Mr. Woods, the basis of a healthy economy is growing his own economy.

When talking about retail and lifestyle businesses, we worked with the “Start Your Own Business” class to help our businesses, but technology and product development are different, Woods said. Told. We have been building support systems from a financial perspective, but we also need to build an educational component and we have worked with the Center for Rural Innovation to develop a curriculum that allows us to do that.

In addition to education and funding, Woods said potential high-tech workers need a reason to choose Emporia as their home.

These technology jobs tend to be well-paying jobs and form a great conduit into the community with Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College, and are home to many larger companies with a more regional nature. It exists, but we need to do better. He said his job is to ensure that students who want to stay can secure jobs within economic development.

The E-Tech Startup Bootcamp helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into just that, Woods added.

There are two different components. Product Base is always helping people create products in our manufacturing labs, which allows us to explore the different tools we have in fundraising, customer discovery, and being part of connecting with National Main Street. It will look like this. Woods said those different products are on shelves in different retail stores and different areas. From a technical standpoint, the consumer discovery part of it, the financing part of it is very different from what you see in many other types of entrepreneurs. So by working with former Google executives and people who have worked with accelerators, we can: It exposes people to potential consumers and helps shape what that technology product looks like.

Woods said students from last year's class will also pitch the products they worked on in this year's Show of Hands, a competition that culminates in actual funding.

Woods said many people come to us with technology-based ideas. They didn't know what to do beyond the concept. This class will help you determine if it's feasible and provide you with the resources you need to make it a real business option.

This cohort will attend two 3-hour sessions each week during the course. His last two classes are a presentation preparation session and a final presentation, respectively, he said Main Street. Attendance at all classes is compulsory. If your team has multiple members, at least one representative of her per class must be present.

Classes begin April 8 and are held Mondays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Emporia Main Street office, 727 Commercial Street.

The purpose of the class is to teach participants how to test business model hypotheses, educate Emporia's technology entrepreneurs to build and scale startups locally, and contribute to efforts to build an inclusive technology economy in Emporia. It's about raising awareness. Presenters include Main Street, Small Business Development Center and more.

Classes are limited to 15 people. The cost is $100. Participants must have a laptop and access to the internet. Accommodations can be arranged upon request by emailing [email protected].

