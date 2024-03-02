Google begins restoring apps in India after talks with government: report





A day after Google removed several prominent Indian applications from the Play Store, the tech giant agreed to restore them after a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, news platform NDTV reported in a report. Ta. This development comes as some applications such as Naukri, 99acres, and Naukrigulf have already returned to the Play Store.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnau issued a stern warning to Google over the delisting of Indian applications, saying that India's policy is very clear when it comes to protecting startups. India is very clear, our policy is very clear… our startups will get the necessary protection,” Ashwini Vaishnau said.

I've already called Google… I've already called the app developer who got delisted. I'm planning to meet with them next week. This cannot be tolerated, this type of delisting cannot be tolerated,” Vaishnow added.

The California-based technology giant decided to remove 10 mobile applications from its Play Store on Friday, saying the companies behind them were not adhering to billing policies. ” Applications excluded from the list include Bharatmatrimony, Shadi.com, Naukri, etc.

Google's actions were condemned by Indian business leaders, who urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to intervene against tech companies' “anti-competitive” behavior.

Anupam Mittal, founder of the popular Shark and Shadi.com, said it was a dark day for the Indian internet. Today is a dark day for the Indian internet. Despite ongoing legal hearings, Google has removed major apps from the app store @CCI_India and @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives and audacity show they care little Don't get me wrong Please – this is the new Digital East India Co and this #Lagaan must be quit! ” Anupam Mittal said in a post on X.

Google's controversial billing policies

The issue revolves around Google's billing policies, with the tech giant vowing to charge fees ranging from 11% to 26% for in-app payments. Indian business leaders protested these charges and filed a similar complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google claims that the fees it charges for applications listed on the Play Store are the lowest of any major market in the world. Additionally, the tech giant claims that it only charges fees on sales of digital products, which account for less than 3% of developers in India.

India's startup leaders called the move another act of injustice by the US tech giant, and also cited India's own mobile application store.

March 2, 2024

