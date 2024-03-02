House Republicans demand answers from Google about awakened Gemini AI





House Republicans are demanding documents from Google to learn whether the U.S. government influenced the company's awakened artificial intelligence program Gemini.

The House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, on Saturday urging it to turn over all communications between federal authorities and Alphabet regarding Gemini to the committee by March 17th.

“In light of emerging reporting on how Alphabet intentionally biased its AI model, Gemini, by giving Americans instructions to skew the results shared… We would like to inform you that we consider this to be comprehensive in its content related to this technology,” the letter written by the committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, reads.

Following an internal report that the Gemini team followed Biden's White House guidelines, Jordan said that AI would “promote Black people and other historically marginalized groups before white people and bring them into the spotlight.” He said he was wary of an internal report stating that the left-wing ideas that the government advocates should be fairly promoted. People and other groups who are not historically marginalized, regardless of their achievements.

Google's Gemini was widely ridiculed after it was revealed that the system refused to generate images of white people, instead spitting out “diverse” depictions of Founding Fathers, the Pope, and Vikings.

“Given that Alphabet has censored First Amendment-protected speech in the past as a result of requests or demands from government agencies, the Commission considers possible violations of the First Amendment that occurred with respect to Alphabet's Gemini model.” We are concerned about gender,” the letter continued.

Google's AI Gemini has created many images of this “woke” pope of diversity. Woke AI emphasizes prioritizing social justice and “fairness” over truth and accuracy Google Gemini

Imges Cetin, founder of Genie AI, which focuses on data analytics, said woke AI is a serious issue on the technology horizon.

We say don't write racist or sexist things, but then you start affecting the truth. George Washington was not black. So there's a real danger in manipulating reality,” she told the Post.

