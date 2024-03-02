Apple reverses removal of iPhone web apps following EU investigation





Existing features in the Home Screen web app will be available after the March iOS 17.4 update. Image: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Apple plans to continue supporting web apps in the European Union, the tech giant said in an update to its developer support page.

Is Apple still a growth stock? | Smart investment

The turnaround comes after EU regulators announced they have entered the early stages of investigating why Apple is considering ending support for its web apps in the EU.

Apple said the changes were made to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to make market competition in the EU more balanced by preventing the abuse of market power by large companies. Ta.

Apple initially said the need to remove the Homepage web app, known as Progressive Web Apps, was due to complex security and privacy issues associated with building a new unified architecture that doesn't yet exist in iOS. .

Apple has announced that it will continue to support the Home Screen web app, which was removed during the beta release of iOS in the EU. The company said it will continue to provide the home screen web app on iOS in response to requests.

To align with the security and privacy model of native apps on iOS, Apple said its home screen web apps will continue to be built directly on top of Webkit within its security architecture.

Apple said in a statement that EU users can continue to access websites directly from their home screen through bookmarks with minimal impact to functionality. This change is expected to impact a small number of users. Still, we regret the impact this change, made as part of our efforts to become DMA compliant, may have on home screen web app developers and users.

Read more: The Apple Car is dead, and it was doomed from the beginning

Web-based apps can be set up and launched from the iPhone's home screen, while also having the ability to send push notifications and save memory independent of the web browser.

Apple said in an update that developers and users can expect iOS 17.4 to be available in early March, bringing back existing features for Home Screen web apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/apple-iphone-web-home-screen-progressive-apps-eu-1851302006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos