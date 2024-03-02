From sunrise to sunset: India's IT sector loses its luster as jobs dry up





In this year's interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a Rs 1 trillion corpus to boost innovation and research in the rising sector, i.e. emerging and high-tech industries. This will be a golden age for our country's tech-savvy youth, Sitharaman said.

What may have dulled the luster of this golden age is the job drought that India's prized technology sector is currently witnessing.

White-collar job portals say the IT sector is experiencing an unprecedented hiring slump, with the bottom of the pyramid almost frozen in the wake of the rather impressive recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. . Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have skipped on-campus hiring for the second consecutive year, leaving the tech industry with an oversupply of engineering graduates.

From an employment perspective, what makes the situation even more dire is the decline in employee turnover. In the IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, the turnover rate decreased from 27% in 2022 to 16-19% in 2023. This means that attrition rates are decreasing. There are more new jobs, fewer employees are leaving, and there's no rush to fill existing positions. Hiring freezes are hitting everywhere.

In August last year, staffing firm Xpheno and other job portals warned of a 40-50% drop in hiring this year. This policy has now been revised in India, with little or no recruitment activity for new graduates or entry-level employees. This also means there will be collateral damage to recruitment in related sectors such as startups and other technology-related businesses. Data from job portals shows that over the past two years, software companies have seen a 78% drop in hiring, while startups have seen a 73% drop in hiring.

Total new IT jobs in 2023 hit an all-time low of 14 percent, down from a peak of 40 percent in Q1 2022. Figures compiled by the Naukri Jobspeak Index for December 2023 show that white-collar hiring saw a 16% year-on-year decline in December in India, with IT driving down the overall index figure significantly. The sector not only saw a 21% decrease in employment from December 2022, but also a 4% decrease compared to the previous month, November.

In other words, IT sector employment is significantly lower than it was a year ago, and continues to decline as we speak.

What am I doing wrong?

The IT sector is a highly cyclical industry, closely tied to the ups and downs of global economic trends. This means that when a problem occurs globally, it is immediately reflected in the IT field. When the situation recovers, the IT sector tends to reflect that recovery mid-cycle. What many experts, and perhaps even tech companies, didn't expect was the precipitous decline in the business outlook.

India's technology industry's revenue is expected to grow 3.8% to $253.9 billion in FY24, according to estimates by industry body Nasscoms. This is less than half of the previous year's growth rate of 8.4%. In terms of employment, the industry body estimates an increase of around 60,000 jobs, a nearly 80% decrease compared to the previous year's increase of 2,90,000 jobs.

Top companies in the IT industry are showing a decline in the number of employees. | Photo provided by K. Pichumani

Business trends are difficult. There are signs that the economy will slow down in 2023, and some predict that the difficult situation will continue until 2025. As India's three IT majors, TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies announced their July-September financial results for FY24, the total number of employees has declined significantly in the past three months. Infosys has clearly announced that it intends to refrain from on-campus recruitment this time as well, with the aim of increasing utilization.

But to start, it might be helpful to be a little realistic about the industry outlook. In February 2023, a respected global brokerage firm said it supports the IT sector and that the ability of these companies to close multi-billion dollar deals is at the heart of its theory.

Although he acknowledged that there were very high barriers to awarding these contracts, he believed that some of the leading companies in the sector were well placed to meet the challenge. The frequent mention of the term cost-take-out deals, which focuses on a much more strategic approach to projects, means that IT companies currently require higher levels of skills to execute deals, This implies that it requires far less manpower to do so.

The brokerage reported that IT services are on track for recovery by January 2024 after a difficult year with reduced technology spending. And despite the wide spread group of first movers and late movers in the IT services market, things are looking pretty rosy as his large-cap IT services were winning multi-billion dollar deals. I saw.

However, the following month, in February 2024, the same brokerage noted global IT giant Cognizant's underwhelming growth guidance, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors, capital markets, and large-scale financial institutions with a high concentration of financial institutions. He said this reflects the uncertainty in the demand environment. and insurance companies.

Why is this important?

In 1999-2000, India's software services exports were less than $3 billion, which rose to nearly $100 billion in 2017, and in 2022, India's IT sector exports will be close to $178 billion. I did. From a peak of 9.5 per cent in 2015, the IT-BPM sector (information technology and business process management) now contributes a sizeable 7.5 per cent to India's GDP and has a significant share of 53 per cent in India's services exports. occupied.

Ironically, although the IT sector has its roots in the 1970s and 1980s and is referred to as an emerging sector, major companies such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have been part of India's business mindspace for decades. continues to be. It is also an industry that has overcome many rough patches. From 2001, when Infosys' then CEO NR Narayana Murthy said there was “fog on the windshield,” to the 2007-2008 global crisis, the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, and now the interest rate cycle. From tightening to collateral damage, the IT industry has witnessed a lot. And there are many ways in which the IT sector has contributed significantly to growth and employment.

The IT field is likely to improve further in the future. However, India is currently facing an employment problem. A specific example is the issue of youth unemployment. From 2009 to 2022, India's IT industry has contributed significantly and meaningfully to white-collar employment creation, with employment increasing from 2 million to just under 5 million. There are 5,000-6,000 engineering programs on offer across India and in 2022-23, more than 2 million students have taken admission in government and private engineering colleges. These graduates may remain unemployed for some time or move into fields such as manufacturing. But even there, things are not so rosy.

India's factory employment rose 7% to 1.72 billion people in 2021-22, according to the latest annual industry survey, but growth was just 2.5% over the four-year period. Critics may point to artificial intelligence (AI) as the next pioneer for his work in IT. This is completely uncharted territory for the world and of course for India. Companies like Infosys and TCS may be able to successfully navigate the AI ​​transformation that other companies will have to go through.

However, it is unclear how this will impact the number of jobs traditionally provided by the IT sector, and the requirements for upskilling and reskilling technology workers. If the numbers are a concrete sign, it shows us caution and retrenchment. Campus hiring by India's leading IT services companies is at its lowest level in three years, and recruitment has also slowed significantly. The focus seems to be on doing more with fewer people.

HSBC estimates that India needs 70 million jobs over the next 10 years. Despite these numbers, the fact that thousands of jobs are currently being siphoned off from a fairly narrow organized job market pool has very serious consequences for an extremely fragile employment situation.

Who will come forward to fill the void created by the downturn in the IT sector? Who will come forward to fill the space that slowing growth in the IT sector creates in the Indian economy? A government that has prided itself on its digital-first attitude Can we accept with a clear eye the employment problem that is becoming as serious in the organized sector as it is in the unorganized sector?

There is no joy or glory in pointing out the serious problems caused by a burgeoning jobs crisis. But the solution is never to turn a blind eye.

Mitali Mukherjee is Director of the Journalism Program at the Reuters Institute for Journalism at the University of Oxford. She is a political and economic journalist with over 20 years of experience in television, print and digital journalism. Mitali has co-founded her two startups focused on civil society and financial literacy, and her main areas of interest are gender and climate change.

