Innovation, science and technology are crucial to Nigeria's socio-economic developer Nnaji





LR: SERVICOM National Coordinator, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli. Secretary Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, and Mrs. Esabana Nko Asanyi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, when the Coordinator paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Secretary Uche Nnaji, emphasized the vital role of innovation, science and technology in driving economic growth in Nigeria.

Mr Nnaji said the current government is committed to establishing a lasting legacy with a focus on making the innovation, science and technology sector the cornerstone of development.

During a recent courtesy visit by the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Ms. Nenna Akagemeli, Mr. Nnaji conveyed the ministry's dedication to producing a number of research products and commercializing them to boost the country's economic development. expressed interest in doing so.

Mr. Nnaji urged Nigerians to support SERVICOM, highlighting its important role as an instrument for service delivery and national development. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Esabana Nko Asanyeh, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to quality and effective service delivery to the people and capacity building of staff in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). .

Mr. Nko-Asanye commended SERVICOM for its 20 years of work and encouraged the organization to continue its commendable work. She emphasized the importance of continuing efforts towards providing quality services.

The National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Ms. Nenna Akagemeli, explained that the visit was aimed at fostering cooperation with the ministry, particularly with the heads of the 17 agencies responsible for service delivery to Nigerians. . She emphasized SERVICOM's role in encouraging the public to build trust and support for government policies and programs through effective service delivery.

Akagemeli commended the ministry's commitment to quality service delivery in a statement by Atuola Obed, the ministry's deputy director general for media and public relations. He stressed the importance of continued efforts to meet the needs and expectations of Nigerians and encouraged the ministry not to relent in its people-centric approach. The collaboration between the Ministry and SERVICOM is poised to enhance service delivery, strengthen links with the DG of government agencies and contribute to Nigeria's socio-economic development.

