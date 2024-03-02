



Michael Knowles has accused Google of “woke” AI after the tech giant was forced to remove the Gemini development.

This month, Google faced widespread backlash after Gemini appeared reluctant to generate images of white people through its chatbot.

Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan apologized for the error and said it was “not intended” for Gemini.

He added: “We didn't want Gemini to refuse to create images of certain groups. We also didn't want to create inaccurate historical images. ” he added.

Michael Knowles slams Google's AI generator Gemini

Getty/GBN America

This has led critics to conclude that Google is “too influenced” by left-leaning employees.

After their big mistake went viral, Google admitted that the Gemini development team was “wrong.”

Discussing GBN America and Google's AI, the Daily Wire host accused the tech giant of “erasing white people from history.”

Knowles described how his colleagues tried to search for specific historical figures that were specifically white, and how Gemini was unable to produce a single image of them.

Google faces widespread criticism after its Gemini AI failed to generate images of historical white people

Google Gemini

Knowles told GBN America: “He asked me to show him a picture of the Pope, and two pictures were generated.

“A black man, we've never had a black pope, but there could be one. And the other person they've created is an Indian woman, who definitely can't be pope. There's no such thing as a female pope. Things don't exist.”

Latest developments:

Knowles revealed that one of the searches that generated white people was a Gemini response to “someone named Sheamus”, prompting host Patrick Christis to laugh.

Knowles continued: “This is a huge embarrassment for Google. This illustrates a simple fact of politics: HR is policy.”

“The people who work at Google, 99.9 percent of them are ultra-leftists who hate white men more than anything in their identity politics. It's discriminating against people.” ”

Patrick agreed with Knowles, saying, “It's about time someone stood up for us.”

Michael Knowles says Google has 'erased white people from history'

GBN America

In Gemini's more egregious error, it is alleged that the AI ​​chatbot “refused to condemn” certain moral issues, including sexual morality issues.

Knowles explained: “There are all kinds of embedded questions, and if you touch on sexual issues in particular, Google will say, 'This is a controversial subject, so I can't really get involved.'

“We now live in an age where we are told that the moral maxim is, if it feels good, do it.In an age where we are told that we cannot have anything resembling a traditional moral framework. We live, and we are told that small children can decide to permanently change their gender, to be castrated, to pretend to be the opposite sex, to have surgery or hormone replacement therapy. We live in an era.

“So the question arises that anything is consensual when it comes to sex, but if the left insists that children can consent in sexual matters, we have this horrible logic. We've come to the conclusion that the Google Gemini bot seems to have come into its own. ”

