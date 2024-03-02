Silicon Valley 'most cylinders are working' despite layoffs of engineers





Hundreds of Silicon Valley's elected leaders, government officials, business organizations and nonprofit officials were on hand Friday to attend the State of the Valley Conference, a one-day conference on trends in the region. at San Jose State University.

The annual conference is a collection of information about the region that is included in the Silicon Valley Index, an annual report published by the research division of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a San Jose-based organization that tracks trends in the region. It focuses on large amounts of data.

Each annual indicators report examines the previous year's indicators for the region, as a kind of snapshot of Silicon Valley and its status in various categories.

Russell Hancock, CEO of the joint venture, led short discussions with regional experts on a wide range of topics including jobs, technology and innovation, housing, safety net programs and more.

The technology sector has long been a major economic force in Silicon Valley, but the layoffs have caused a wave of concern across much of the region, with 36,000 technology companies laid off in the Bay Area since August 2022. There is.

Russell Hancock, CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, speaks to the audience at the annual State of the Valley Conference on March 1, 2024. Photography: Joseph Geha.

But Mr Hancock said it was important to look at the bigger context, with the region's tech sector now having 37,000 more workers than before the pandemic, even after a wave of layoffs.

He also said the situation in the valley is getting worse.

When the dot-com bust occurred in 2000, we lost 150,000 jobs in one fell swoop, and the losses continue. So what we're experiencing now is nothing like that, Hancock said.

Hancock added that while many sectors of the tech economy that scaled up to meet global needs during the pandemic are now contracting, regional values ​​remain strong. He said the total value of all listed shares of Silicon Valley companies, including the region's market capitalization, reached $14.9 trillion this week, a record number.

So I'll leave it to you to tell the story. Is Silicon Valley in crisis? Yes, there is a realignment and a transition underway, but if you look at the results in terms of employee growth, stock market performance, and competitive advantage, Silicon Valley remains the lion's share. He said it was clear they were continuing to operate.

Mr. Hancock spoke with Accenture Ventures President Tom Runibos and emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence to the valley's growth. Comparing the potential level of impact of AI to other major innovations such as PCs, the Internet and cloud computing, he said that while there is a lot of hype, the hype is real.

Generative AI and AI are not just maverick waves, they are 100 foot waves. Mr. Lunibos talked about the potential for transformation and increased productivity. I think that's scary for a lot of people, and it should be for all of us. We need responsible AI. All of us here in the valley must become stewards of it moving forward. But it's a big wave that affects every part of our society.

The vast wealth that Silicon Valley's innovation economy has generated for some has long left others behind, contributing to sharp increases in the cost of living, especially housing costs. There are nine counties in the U.S. with a median home price of more than $1 million, five of which are in the Bay Area, Hancock said.

Based on state-set housing goals, Valley cities and counties built less than one-third of the needed housing for very low-income residents from 2015 to 2023. For low-income people, less than half of the needed housing was built. produced, and almost two-thirds of it was produced for moderate income earners.

“What we do is build luxury homes,” Hancock said.

The region built 210% of the required amount of luxury and market-rate housing during the same period.

The lack of affordable housing has affected the daily lives of many residents, making it difficult to afford child care, groceries, and other necessities at the same time as the prices of essential goods continue to rise post-pandemic.

About 37% of children in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties live in households at risk of food insecurity, according to the index.

“Based on CalFresh enrollment, the need for food assistance in the Valley increased sharply at the beginning of the pandemic and has continued to increase steadily since then,” the index said.

In a conversation between Hancock and Regina Celestine Williams, executive director of housing advocacy group SV@Home, Williams emphasized that the stakes are high.

The challenge is multifaceted. Williams said there has been significant delays in the number of housing units that need to be built. And the most vulnerable are those who have been completely evicted from their homes and are living without shelter. However, increasing market interest rates alone will not solve the housing crisis.

Contact Joseph Geha:[email protected]Or @josephgeha16 on Twitter.

