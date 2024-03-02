Virginia Tech researchers are working to combat common diseases in controlled environment agriculture.virginia tech news





Controlled environment farming protects crops from outdoor elements and gives farmers the ability to maintain optimal growing conditions throughout a crop's life. Despite providing optimal growing conditions, several common diseases remain prevalent in controlled environment agricultural production sites.

Kayleigh South, an assistant professor in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, received a $145,841 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission to help combat common diseases faced by growers. Secured a grant.

This grant is part of the commission's Southern Virginia program, which promotes economic growth and development in formerly tobacco-dependent communities.

The main focus of the Souths project includes the development and evaluation of biofungicides. Professor South is working with Michael Evans, director of the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, to develop biofungicides to target common diseases in controlled environment agriculture, such as gray mold in strawberry production and downy mildew in spinach production. We are planning to conduct a test.

South is based at the Advanced Learning Research Institute and is a member of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center.

South said part of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center's mission is to build partnerships with industry to advance controlled environment agriculture in Virginia. Through conversations with industry stakeholders, the need for testing services was identified. This grant will help us meet that need by working with industry to evaluate products and ideas under greenhouse and vertical farm conditions.

Funding from this grant will enable the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center to provide testing services to controlled environment agriculture companies. Additionally, this grant will facilitate the expansion of advocacy efforts and strengthen the Center's commitment to industry collaboration and technological advances in controlled environment agriculture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/02/combating-diseases-in-CEA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos