Steve Jobs once said, “Do what you love.” The entrepreneur took his advice.





Ron Gutman said that Steve Jobs gave the commencement speech when he graduated from Stanford University. “The only way to succeed is to do what you love,'' Gutman said in his speech. looked back. Gutman, the founder of several companies, also advises people to see challenges as adventures.

The serial technology entrepreneur recalled some words of wisdom shared by Steve Jobs that helped him face career challenges and move forward.

Ron Gutman is a technology and healthcare entrepreneur and co-founder of Intrivo, a digital health company that invented the On/Go COVID-19 rapid at-home test used by millions of people in the United States. is. Gutman is also an adjunct professor at Stanford University.

Gutman, who has led numerous companies during his career, told Business Insider that Steve Jobs gave the commencement speech when he graduated from Stanford University in 2005. One piece of advice has stuck with him over the years.

“What Steve used to say, and he said in discussions with me, is, 'The only way to be successful is to do what you love,'” Gutman said in an interview with BI. He said this in an interview with BI. “I might add that the only way to be happy is to do what you love.”

Jobs gave the commencement address at Stanford University on June 12, 2005, and told the story of co-founding Apple with Steve Wozniak and being fired 10 years later. Jobs said this led to a creative period in his life, during which he founded two companies and fell in love.

Apple then acquired one of Mr. Jobs' companies, and Mr. Jobs returned to the tech giant.

“I'm convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I was doing,” Jobs said in his speech. “You have to find what you love to do. That applies not only to your partner, but also to your job. Your work will be a big part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do it.” What you believe in is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. ”

Frame the challenge as an adventure

Gutman explained that if you're not passionate about the work you're doing, or if you're only motivated by money, you're likely to give it up for something else.

Instead, he advises people to do work they love and frame challenges as adventures.

“I always replace challenge with adventure,” he said. “You can look at it like you’re on a hero’s journey and just slaying dragons, doing what you have to do to make things work, but it’s hard, it’s difficult, and it’s difficult. The world is terrible.'' But that's just a matter of framing. ”

By keeping a positive mindset, you can turn challenges into exciting and learning opportunities.

Plus, when you surround yourself with people you love working with, every challenge becomes an adventure.

“Make sure the people you are close to, your team, your colleagues, the field of industry you choose to work in, are people you enjoy being around, even outside of work.” said Gutman. .

“When you get into this difficult, crazy situation, you're like, 'Okay, I'm surrounded by great people. We're in this together. We're all supporting each other.' . Then everything becomes an adventure.”

