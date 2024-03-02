Grow with Google Wednesday Webinar – Increase Sales with Google Tools





Grow with Google Webinar Wednesday Workshop Increase Sales with Google Tools Wednesday, March 20, 2024 | 11am – 12pm

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Grow with Google and Google Professional Trainer Maria Elena Duron to help members learn digital skills, grow their businesses, and access free tools and resources as part of a webinar Wednesday series. We are proud to be able to support you.About this workshop: Increase sales with Google tools

Learn how to use Google tools to promote your products online. Learn how local brick-and-mortar stores can list their products on their Google Business Profile. We also discuss Google Merchant Center, a free tool that allows both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores to create free product listings on his Google.

In this workshop, you will learn how to:

Highlight your products in your Google Business Profile Promote your in-store inventory on your POS system with Pointy Showcase your in-store and online inventory with Google Merchant Center

Members can register for free as part of their membership benefits.

Take advantage of this learning opportunity to maximize your business.

All registered participants will receive a recording of the workshop.

Meet Google Professional Trainer Maria Elena Duron

Maria is a speaker for the Grow with Google Partner Program. She helps companies profitably leverage their personal brand, content, and referral marketing. Her clients include a wide range of hotels, restaurants, inventors, authors, and web series creators. Maria is a visiting lecturer at the University of Texas SBDC, is the award-winning Personal Branding Editor-in-Chief of her blog, and has been featured in Business Insider, American Business Journal, Fox Business, US News & World Report, Entrepreneur, Huffington Post and Young Entrepreneurs Council. Maria is the founder of #brandchat, a famous online chat focused on marketing and branding. About GROW with Google Grow with Google helps make the opportunities created by technology more accessible to everyone. Since our founding in 2017, we have trained more than 6 million Americans in digital skills. And through her network of more than 8,500 partner organizations, including local libraries, schools and nonprofits, more people across the country will be able to reach their full potential. To learn more about Grow with Google partners and the tools and resources available, visit google.com/grow.

