Google brings back popular Indian apps to Play Store, government says delisting will not be allowed





As the Indian government takes exception to Google's move to remove nearly a dozen Indian apps from the Play Store, the tech giant reinstated some of them on Saturday. This is primarily because these apps comply with Play Store billing policies and many choose to operate solely on consumption.

In addition to shaadi.com, all five of Info Edge's flagship apps – Naukri App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf, 99acres, and Shiksha are back on the Play Store. However, apps such as “QuackQuack,” “TrulyMadly,” and “Stage” continue to be delisted and remain unavailable as of Saturday night.

IT and Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnau on Saturday asserted that the delisting of Indian apps will not be allowed and called a meeting of stakeholders on Monday. He said Google has been approached about bringing these apps back to the Play Store. India's startup ecosystem, entrepreneurship and talent pool needs to be fully tapped and its fate cannot be left to the policies of big tech companies, Vaishnow said.

Our policies are very clear and startups get the protection they need. I already called Google. I also called the app developer who was delisted. I'm planning to meet with them next week. This is not allowed. This can't happen… this type of delisting should not be allowed, Vaishnau said.

Stakeholder reaction

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com), said in a post on X that the app is back without charges, which is as good as non-existent. He pointed out that the app will only be backed up as a consumable app and there will be no in-app purchases, which will destroy business on the consumer side in the long run.

InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani also said in a post on X that his company's apps are based on a consumption model. Many Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. This effort was extremely well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People stayed up all night for this. Great crisis management, he said on social media platforms.

Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder and CEO of Kuku FMs, said in an X post: I request @ AshwiniVaishnaw to include both sides in the discussion. It would be great if we could present our side of the story. We look forward to further progress on this matter.

Meanwhile, STAGE co-founder and CEO Vinay Singhal said in a post on X on Saturday evening that STAGE remains delisted from the Play Store.

Google said in a blog post Friday that developers are welcome to resubmit their apps for inclusion on Play by choosing one of these three billing options as part of their payment policy. This policy also includes choosing to operate solely on consumption without paying any service fees; or the Google Play billing system. or alternative billing systems.

Published March 2, 2024

