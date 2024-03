Zayn and Samsung move forward with innovative technology partnership at MWC 2024

Kuwait City, March 2: In a significant move at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Kuwait's leading telecommunications provider Zain has signed a memorandum of understanding with technology giant Samsung. did. This agreement marks a pivotal step in a long-standing partnership aimed at bringing cutting-edge innovation to both consumers and businesses within the Kuwaiti market. The ceremony was attended by key executives from both companies, including Zain Kuwait's acting CEO Nawaf Al-Gharabari and Samsung Gulf President Duhi Lee.

Strengthening partnerships for future innovation

The MoU between Zain and Samsung is not just a continuation of the existing partnership, but also a roadmap for future collaborations aimed at leveraging innovative solutions for market growth. The partnership is built on a shared vision of driving sustainable growth through innovation, serving both the consumer and business sectors. The partnership has already achieved great success, particularly with the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, an event that highlights our mutual commitment to bringing the latest technological advances to Kuwaiti audiences.

Exclusive launch events and technical milestones

Zain's commitment to improving the customer experience was showcased through a special event celebrating the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The occasion provided an intimate platform for technology enthusiasts and Zain customers to take advantage of Samsung's latest AI-powered devices. The event focused on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 and showcased their innovative features. Additionally, Zain's pioneering efforts to launch the world's first commercial voice-over 5G (Vo5G) service on the Samsung Galaxy S series in 2022 demonstrate the company's leadership in innovation and provide customers with an unparalleled digital experience. This proves the company's efforts.

Building a robust ecosystem for digital excellence

Zain's strategic focus on fostering partnerships with global technology leaders like Samsung underscores the company's ambition to maintain its leadership position in Kuwait's ICT industry. Zane continues to spearhead digital transformation efforts by investing early in cutting-edge technology infrastructure and leveraging local talent. These initiatives aim to expand our service offering and strengthen our commitment to delivering breakthrough technology, thereby meeting the evolving needs of Kuwait's largest customer base.

As Zain and Samsung embark on this new journey of cooperation, the implications for Kuwait's technology landscape are profound. This partnership not only promises to bring the latest innovations to consumers and businesses, but also sets a benchmark for strategic alliances in the telecommunications and technology sector in the region. As both companies continue to explore new frontiers of digital innovation, the Kuwaiti market is on the cusp of a technological renaissance and is poised to benefit from the fruits of this enduring partnership.

