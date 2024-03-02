Apple cancels cars, Google's AI breaks down, Bumble stumbles





Hello and welcome to Week in Review (WiR). TechCrunch's newsletter covering notable happenings in technology.

This week, investment firm KKR announced it would acquire VMwares' end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon. Here are his two remote desktop apps that were part of VMware's family of products.

French AI startup Mistral also announced a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 and its own chatbot, cheekily named Le Chat. These releases coincided with a Microsoft partnership to bring his Mistral model to Microsoft's Azure customers, and a small investment in Mistral from Microsoft ($16 million).

Many other things happened. In this edition of his WiR, we'll summarize everything

TC was also in Los Angeles last night for the latest StrictlyVC event. Signal President Meredith Whitaker, Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana, Rabbit CEO and Co-Founder Jesse Liu, Founders Fund Partner Trey Stevensand, and Lightspeed Ventures Partner Faraz Fatomi. Join us to discuss a wide range of topics, from why AI is disrupting entrenched companies to the rise of Waymos and what it's all about. Rabbit to ride the R1S hype after his CES 2024 announcement. Don't miss his next StrictlyVC London event in May.news

Apple car cancelled: Apple has canceled its long-running, secretive effort to develop an autonomous electric car. The company likely cut hundreds of employees from its team and all work on the project stopped. This joins a list of other projects that Apple has canceled at various stages, including AirPower and TV (not to be confused with Apple TV).

Bumble stumbles: Bumble reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with a net loss of $32 million and revenue of $273.6 million, falling short of Wall Street expectations. To right the ship, CEO Lydiaan Jones has laid off 30% of Bumbles' workforce, or about 350 employees, and Bumbles will embark on an overhaul of the app aimed at restoring growth. Announced.

Google's AI fails: Google apologized this week for an embarrassing failure in its AI. The image generation model injected diversity into photography with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying problem is completely understandable, Google is accusing the model of being “over-sensitive.”

Bad light: Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is taking a leave of absence. Instead, he got into an argument with a Tumblr user this week over content moderation decisions that led to accusations of transphobia, Amanda reports.

Founder forced out: Byjus investor group last Friday voted to remove Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer of the edtech group, in a bid to stop the company's leadership from a recently initiated rights issue. Separate oppression and management lawsuits were filed against them.

funding

GenAI eBooks: Inkitt, a self-publishing platform that uses AI to develop bestsellers, has raised $37 million. The startup app lets users self-publish their stories and uses AI and data science to select and refine the ones they find most compelling, then distribute and sell them.

Sticking with the old school: Lapse raised $30 million for a smartphone app that requires you to wait for your photos to be “developed.” The app does not give you the opportunity to edit or retake your photos before sharing them with your selected group of friends if you choose.

analysis

Techstars review: Mary Ann interviews Malle Gavet, CEO of startup accelerator program Techstars, following operational changes that drew harsh criticism.

podcast

On Equity, staff talked about startup news from Microsoft, Mistral AI, Thrasio, and Glean, as well as what was happening at COTU Ventures and Zacua Ventures.

Meanwhile, Found spotlighted Ariel Kay, founder of bedding and home goods direct sales company Parachute.

And on Chain Reaction, TC pulled from the archives to air a previous conversation with Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden, a “community-centric” NFT marketplace.

bonus round

Deep discount Mirai: Toyota is offering $40,000 off the 2023 Toyota Mirai Limited, a fuel cell vehicle that retails for $66,000, plus $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years. As Tim writes, the problem is he only has one. The key is to find the hydrogen that powers it.

