7 tech stocks to watch right now





Bets in tech stocks include investing in pioneers of AI innovation, an area that is redefining the digital future. As companies around the world leverage the power of AI to push the boundaries of what's possible, tech stocks are emerging as the gateway to joining the next revolution in technology. The appeal of these stocks continues to grow as AI demonstrates its transformative power across multiple industries and ushered in a new era of digital evolution.

The shift to AI-driven technology marks a major step change reminiscent of the explosive growth of the internet in the mid-90s. Furthermore, Wedbush Securities disagrees with the AI ​​bubble argument and points to fundamental changes in the technology sector where AI is at the forefront. So there's no doubt now is a great time for investors focused on tech stocks that back companies that will shape an AI-driven future in our daily lives and work.

Tech stocks to buy: Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Photography / Shutterstock.com

Technology giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to amaze with its ability to innovate and evolve. Pioneering advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) throughout 2023 helped MSFT stock increase in value by an impressive 58%. This wasn't just a short-lived success, as we aim to incorporate AI into our timeless software suite.

Additionally, Microsoft's impressive financials are already benefiting from AI investments. That was reflected in his recent quarterly results, with sales hitting his impressive $890 million and earnings per share of more than 16 cents. The integration of features like ChatGPT into the Bing and Office365 suites, as well as the release of Microsoft 365 Copilot, points to significant growth ahead for the company. Additionally, estimates of direct and indirect revenue growth from AI products, including Copilot's potential annual revenue increase of $10 billion, support Microsoft's growth outlook. Given these dynamics, MSFT stock remains one of the top tech stocks with significant upside potential.

Oracle (ORCL)

Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), a company known for its enterprise software and cloud services, is making significant inroads into the AI ​​space. Our focus on AI cloud infrastructure is transformative and has the potential to significantly improve cost efficiencies for our clients. The company's latest quarterly results underscore this direction, with cloud revenue up 25% year over year (YOY) to $4.8 billion, featuring a notable 52% increase in cloud infrastructure revenue. Masu.

Additionally, we are expanding our AI cloud position by building 100 new data centers for Microsoft and expanding our existing 66 data centers to expand our global footprint. Its rich AI portfolio, accessible through its cloud marketplace, is a testament to the company's forward-thinking approach to democratizing AI tools for enterprises around the world. With such dynamic growth and strategic positioning, the Tipranks analyst gives ORCL stock a “Moderate Buy” rating, noting that he sees an 11% upside potential for ORCL stock from its current price. .

American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

American Express (NYSE:AXP), the New York-based global payments giant, has continued to perform well despite rising interest rates, capping off another great year. Demonstrating solid financial health, the company's recently announced fourth quarter (Q4) results showed an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue and an impressive 23% increase in net income to $1.93 billion. I did. This performance is a testament to the resilience of consumers who remained unfazed by the reduction of non-essential items. Accordingly, American Express is expected to post record sales of $60.5 billion in fiscal 2023, driven by rising retail credit card rates and consumer spending, and EPS of $11.21, an increase of 14%. Achieved.

As a result, the company announced a significant increase in its quarterly cash dividend by 17% to 70 cents per share. Looking ahead, management remains optimistic, with fiscal 2024 sales he expects to increase between 9% and 11%, with expected EPS in the range of $12.65 to $13.15. This outlook underscores American Express' strategic position for sustained growth and long-term profitability.

Metaplatform (META)

Source: Rapha Press / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platform (NASDAQ:META) is a powerful AI company that makes a compelling case for investors looking for exposure to cutting-edge technology. The Meta platform picked up momentum from last year's hiatus and continued to shine in 2024, posting four consecutive quarters of record highs and lows. In its most recent quarter, it announced its first-ever dividend and sales of $40.1 billion, beating expectations by $940.6 million.

Additionally, Meta's maverick CEO Mark Zuckerberg is deeply invested in AI. His investment in the space is demonstrated by the development of Meta's in-house Artemis AI chip and the addition of boards like Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hock E. Tan and John Arnold. His competitive attitude is also further demonstrated in his take on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the lucrative Metaverse gear space, with the affordable price of the Quest 3 VR headset versus Apple's more expensive Vision Pro. Its superiority over VR headsets is emphasized. This move not only demonstrates Meta's competitive position, but also the company's ambition to lead in AI and Metaverse adoption.

Netflix (NFLX)

Source: izzuanroslan / Shutterstock.com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a leader in streaming and continues to outperform in a highly competitive sector. The streaming giant, which offers a variety of content across movies, TV shows, and documentaries, has maintained its growth trajectory despite competitive pressures. The introduction of new players during the pandemic did little to shake that stronghold. Instead, Netflix continues to grow its subscriber base at a healthy pace.

In its fourth quarter earnings report, Netflix posted commendable 13% year-over-year growth in total revenue and subscribers. Additionally, the company has exceeded earnings estimates in three of the past four consecutive quarters. But in the fourth quarter, the bottom line was 11 cents lower.

Nevertheless, the company's growth trajectory mirrors its performance during the peak of the pandemic, largely due to the company's success in cracking down on password sharing. NFLX stock has risen more than 40% in the past six months alone, and its exciting content lineup could propel it even higher.

Salesforce (CRM)

Source: Miscellaneous goods photo / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), a pioneer in customer relationship management (CRM), is another technology giant leveraging AI to power its cloud computing services. The company recently announced AI-driven products such as Einstein Copilot. Einstein Copilot is the company's new generative AI-powered conversation assistant built to power any Salesforce application.

Additionally, the company's financial performance speaks volumes, with fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $2.29, 2 cents above analyst expectations. In addition, revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $9.29 billion, beating expectations by $70 million. Notably, subscription and support revenue increased to $8.75 billion, a 12% year-over-year growth.

Additionally, the company initiated a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share and a significant increase in its $10 billion stock repurchase program. With future progress, the company has set his full-year 2025 sales outlook between $37.7 billion and $38 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8% to 9%.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Tada Image/Shutterstock.com

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is on an impressive growth trajectory, with its latest quarterly results showing strong profits on the back of holiday sales. As a result, AMZN is up about 11% this month and about 30% over the past six months.

Amazon's success lies in its diversified business model that covers multiple technology areas, including advertising, cloud computing, subscription services, and other areas. This diversification has brought in significant revenue from its e-commerce business and Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud computing behemoth.

Amazon leverages AI to strengthen its leadership in the cloud. Amazon, which has significant internal reserves, is going full steam ahead with its AI innovation efforts through advanced computing chips such as Graviton4 and Trainium2. AWS continues to perform well financially, with revenue up 13% year over year to $24.2 billion and advertising revenue up 27% to $14.7 billion. Also, the e-commerce sector also increased by 14%. Therefore, Amazon's dominance in the market is clear and brings significant benefits to investors.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooq did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Farooq, a Muslim, is an avid investor and an inveterate optimist. A lifelong gamer and technology enthusiast, he has a particular interest in analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting from Brooks University, Oxford.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investorplace.com/2024/03/the-only-7-tech-stocks-you-should-be-watching-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos