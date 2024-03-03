5 things the Google Play Store needs to improve ASAP





One of the most important apps on your Android device is the Google Play Store. This is the heart of the Android ecosystem, serving as an open marketplace for applications and games, for better or for worse. So, you might think that such an important service would stay in good stead for users and developers and keep them happy and engaged, but that would make the Play Store's decline even more noticeable. I'm doing it. Google introduced too many bad habits into its service, from lack of quality control to aggressive use of ads, resulting in a nightmare user experience.

However, the situation is not hopeless. There are many ways Google can improve the Play Store. So, we've come up with some ideas to help Google address the following issues to keep its official channels attractive to both Android users and developers.

1 App quality control needs to be improved. Please stop promoting mediocre apps.

App quality control is an obvious issue on most storefronts, but it's becoming ridiculous on the Play Store. From cheap clones to asset flips, there's no shortage of mediocre apps and games taking up valuable space on the Google Store, gaining a hidden following through their presence and abundance. The vast majority of these apps feature bare-bones gameplay and loops designed to feed advertising, a troubling practice that tarnishes the reputation of mobile gaming platforms. It's no wonder Google killed off the “New Apps” section of the Play Store, considering it's always overflowing with junk, highlighting one of the storefront's worst qualities: its lack of quality control. Not.

The first step to solving this problem is implementing serious quality control in the Play Store, run by real people who understand apps and games. Use real, prestigious titles as the basis for bar position, not junk full of subscriptions. And gambling. This “leave everything to the service” attitude is what ruined Steam Greenlight, so maybe Google can learn something from his Valve mistake.

2 Lowering the tone of advertising Google needs to govern

We all know that Google has an advertising problem. Many of Google's free services suffer from excessive ads that bloat the experience and make navigation a nightmare. Frustratingly, the Play Store isn't exempt from this either. I'm not talking about excessive advertising within non-Google apps. After all, Google doesn't have all the control over how developers choose to implement ads. The main problem is the ads that appear when you view search results or download apps (ads that Google directly makes money from). Once upon a time, these ads were obvious and easy to ignore, but over the years they have become more subtle and obnoxious. Sponsored apps also appear constantly, making the whole experience feel cluttered.

Free services need some kind of revenue stream, and there's no shame in using advertising to keep the lights on. This situation is not unique and could get much worse. But it would be better if Google put more effort into honest ads that don't trick people into clicking, reduces the visual load on getting the apps you're looking for, and actually puts users and developers first. There is a possibility that it will. , it's really the people who keep the store alive.

3 Eliminate fake reviews completely Don't let scammers abuse your store

Source: Pixabay/Gert Altmann

For many of us, the quality of an app's reviews can make or break a deal, and positive reviews are a valuable commodity for developers. But if you scroll through the Play Store, you'll find countless hassle-free and unconventional apps with suspiciously positive feedback. That starts to make more sense when you look closer and find that Google's services are filled with fake reviews aimed at increasing an app's chances of ranking higher in search results. Masu. Simple observations, dubious user profiles, vague praise, and overtly enthusiastic scores are all hallmarks of these fake reviews.

Those who cheat on the system can also abuse the pre-registration period. During the pre-registration period, certain apps appear in the store as unavailable for download, and positive reviews flood the list before you can actually use the software. The situation is further complicated by region. In 2021, Google decided to region-lock reviews on the Play Store. This means that your review will only be visible in the parts of the world where it was left. This removed some of the fake reviews from outside the country, but it didn't really help much. Blocking fake reviews across the board won't improve anything and will make the change seem more like a cosmetic change.

Google is taking steps to improve this problem with new algorithmic measures designed to spot and block fake reviews, but it has had little impact so far. Only time will tell if there is a real impact.

4 Reduce search result bloat Show me what I asked for

The Play Store has an issue with overcrowded search results for apps that contain unnecessary and inappropriate content. This fluff is a distracting eyesore and highlights the ridiculous number of cheap copypasta apps housed on store shelves. The Play Store also doesn't waste any opportunities to push you with ads and sponsored apps. This content is often completely unrelated to the context of your search or app activity. It makes using the search function unpleasant. You can resolve this to some extent by adhering to the other items here. Fewer bad apps means less padding in search results and fewer ads.

Related Google wants to make it easy to identify safe Play Store apps Badge marks apps that meet industry-wide security and privacy standards 5 Place gambling apps under appropriate age restrictions Bury Prioritize quality instead of pushing gambling on kids

Gambling services and the Play Store in its current form are a match made in heaven, given that discovery often ignores quality apps and prioritizes services that make money above all else. If Google considers gambling apps to be good investments, then the slot machine app in question doesn't need to offer anything unique or interesting to get massive promotion. Simple gimmicks and overuse of FOMO are the main ways these apps generate revenue, and Google is very keen on this. This is also the reason why these apps have more coverage in many countries.

This creates a rather insidious problem of floating quality and not being able to differentiate between good apps that should be promoted and bad apps that should be buried. That's why Play Store's top free and top grossing lists are very similar, even though they are in different categories. This means that gambling machines look like they're getting special treatment because of the money they make, so it removes the need for the app to be well-made because it won't be treated as such. . This homogenization of quality standards will be fixed by taking the spotlight off gambling apps and returning it to a selection of worthwhile software that is not designed to deceive users or lure them into endless subscriptions. .

Clean up your Play Store

Source: Google

The above issues have a lot to do with Google's lack of restraint. A serious lack of moderation on app quality, prioritization of revenue-generating apps, and unfair overuse of advertising all require a significant tightening of Play Store standards and respect for users. Android users' trusty smartphones should benefit from the inclusion of the Play Store, a selling point rather than a deadweight designed to encourage money-grabbing apps at every turn. By allowing official channels to degrade their service, users will have an alternative way to enjoy high-quality apps. Therefore, the Play Store needs to act quickly.

Related How to get a refund from Google Play Store Because $1.99 may still be too expensive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/things-the-google-play-store-desperately-needs-to-improve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos